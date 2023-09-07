Portsmouth are now into their seventh consecutive season as a League One club - their Premier League days now feel like a lifetime ago.

Despite their subsequent drop into League Two in 2013, Pompey have always been well supported and there is a feeling that the good times could end up coming back under John Mousinho's management.

Pompey's supporters are among the most passionate in the country and according to Transfermarkt, they averaged a whopping 18,064 people through the gates for their league matches last season - that of course includes away supporters but when you only factor in home numbers, they are still one of the best supported in the entire division.

How much does it cost to watch a league match at Fratton Park for a Pompey fan though? Let's take a look at the numbers...

How much is Portsmouth's cheapest matchday ticket?

For an adult's ticket at Fratton Park, the cheapest you will find is £25, which can be found in both the Fratton End behind the goal and on the flanks of both the North Stand and South Stand.

That price is only valid if the ticket is bought in advance however, with the price going up a further £2 if bought on a matchday, taking it up to £27.

In advance of the match, a seniors ticket in these stands costs £19, whilst youngsters between the ages of 18-22 are charged £17. Children aged 13 and under have to pay £5 to watch their side at Fratton Park.

The prices go up a little bit if tickets are bought in the middle of both the North and South Stands that run down each side of the pitch, with adult tickets purchased in advance costing £26, going up to £28 if bought on a matchday.

How does Portsmouth's cheapest matchday ticket compare to Southampton's?

Portsmouth's bitter rivals are of course Southampton, with just one division separating the two sides now following the Saints' relegation to the Championship earlier in 2023.

You would have thought that their prices therefore will always be higher for a matchday ticket at St Mary's Stadium - but that's not quite always the case.

Southampton have three categories of matches - A, B and C, and for Category C fixtures, the cheapest tickets are £15 for all age groups.

That is just in one small section of the Itchen South Stand however, with three blocks situated next to the away fans that have those prices for such fixtures, with the next cheapest being £20 for an adult ticket in the Family Stand.

Even Category A matches though have an equal price to Pompey's matchday tickets, with the Itchen South Stand only costing £25 to get in for the most premium of fixtures at Southampton.

Their most expensive ticket however is far more than Pompey's - it costs £50 a ticket in the Kingsland Plus stand for a Category A fixture, whilst at Portsmouth the most expensive adult ticket will set you back £37 in advance in the as an Adult Executive.