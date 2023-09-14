Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town enjoyed automatic promotion up to the Championship together ahead of the new season.

The pair were battling it out for the League One title alongside Sheffield Wednesday but then the Owls fell away and it was Steven Schumacher’s Argyle that ultimately prevailed on the final day.

It is Ipswich who are more familiar to playing at this level though with the Devonshire side having been away from the second tier of English football for a decade.

Both of their clashes were monumental last year with former Norwich City man Bali Mumba scoring both home and away as his Argyle side collected a very respectable four points.

This time around, they will go to battle at Portman Road on the 28th of October before they cross paths at Home Park in the early stages of March.

How does the Plymouth Argyle squad compare to that of Ipswich Town?

Both teams were very busy this summer as they looked to make their respective squads ready to take on the Championship.

Now that the summer window has slammed shut, we used Transfermarkt to compare the value of the squads at the disposal of Schumacher and Kieran McKenna.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Given that the pair have just been promoted, it isn't all that surprising to see them both near the foot of the table when it comes to value. Starting first with Argyle and then are down in 23rd with only Rotherham United being considered less valuable than them.

The Pilgrims are reportedly worth €18.13m (£15.59m), which isn’t much more than Rotherham’s below them or much less than Sheffield Wednesday’s above them.

To put this into context, the most valuable player in the league is Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is on loan at Southampton from Manchester City.

Granted Harwood-Bellis hadn't moved to St. Magmar when his new side faced Argyle but it took a last-minute goal to separate the two and yet he himself is worth more than the whole of the Devon club, at €25.00m (£21.5m).

Turning attention towards the Tractor Boys and they aren’t as far ahead of Argyle as some may expect, sitting 20th in this table currently.

Ipswich are sandwiched between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City and are valued at €32.18m (£27.67m).

In the current Championship standings, Ipswich are second, whilst second in this table are Southampton, who are valued at over £200m just for context.

Another piece of interesting context is that Argyle and Ipswich represent a measly 0.01% and 0.02% respectively of the total league value of £1.45 billion.

How big are the Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town squads?

Once again, when it comes to the size of the squad, Argyle’s is closer to Ipswich’s than most would think.

Schumacher has 28 players at his disposal with the average player worth sitting at £550k.

The two obvious names that have helped bring this number up are Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker following their seven-figure arrivals from Norwich and Swansea City respectively.

On top of that, Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle is worth the most at £2.6m and he has already shown signs of exactly why that is in the green and white.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Town boss McKenna only has one more player in his arsenal at 29 with them being worth much more on average, at just short of £1 million each.

Four of their five most valuable players are loanees as is to be expected with Manchester United duo Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe leading the way at a combined amount of around £9.9 million.

Former Portsmouth man Conor Chaplin is supposedly the most expensive player that is permanently on the books at Portman Road.