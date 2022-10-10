How does Norwich City’s average attendance this season compare to Premier League clubs?

Norwich City are a very well supported club in the Championship and their following has not taken a significant dent despite relegation from the Premier League.

A strong start to the season under Dean Smith has helped Norwich retain the goodwill of supporters despite a bitterly disappointing performance in the top-flight last term.

As things stand, still very early on in the campaign, Norwich have the third highest average attendance in the second tier, according to Football Web Pages.

Sunderland and Sheffield United are leading the way, with Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion currently directly below the Canaries.

In terms of where their figure of 25,902, from seven home games so far, would rank them in the Premier League, the answer is 16th.

You would always expect Norwich to be selling more tickets than Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham, but the Canaries have also posted a higher average attendance than Crystal Palace, as was the case last season as well.

Continuity in the playing squad has definitely helped to build a stronger bond between supporters and players over the last few years.

Often that can be difficult to achieve as a club of their size, but with a significant portion of the squad being involved in the ups and downs of recent years with the supporters, there is a greater gravitational pull for the crowd to stick around and cheer on the likes of Teemu Pukki, Kenny McLean and Tim Krul once again, with a top-flight return in their sights.

That said, attendances can sometimes be larger at the top end of a division, than if the side is battling relegation from the league above, that is not the case at the moment with Norwich, but the 2021/22 campaign being the first with supporters allowed back into stadiums probably contributed to their impressive figures last term, when they averaged 26,845 per home league game, as opposed to 25,902 so far this term.

Hanging around the automatic promotion picture will sustain healthy gate receipts throughout the campaign in Norfolk.