Millwall recruited eight new players this summer with Gary Rowett expected to build on a strong campaign from last season.

The Lions have entered their seventh consecutive year in the Championship, finishing in the top half in all but one of those seasons. Last term, they finished eighth in the second tier, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the final day.

The South London outfit finished just one point outside the top six. Recruitment, meanwhile, has been busy as Millwall looked to bring in added quality to aid another promotion push this season and build on what have been consistent league performances under the long-serving Rowett.

A clear focus on Championship experience has helped bolster the ranks, the likes of Joe Bryan, Wes Harding and late summer moves for Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell providing quality across the pitch.

Arsenal starlet Brooke Norton-Cuffy also provides energy in the wing-back slots while Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet aims to aid on the goal-scoring front. The only non-domestic signing proved to be one of the more expensive deals as Casper De Norre hopes to prove to be an exciting option in the middle of the park.

A lot has changed in the last couple of decades for Millwall, but they are now a well-established Championship side. The last time they played in League One was 2017.

Millwall's wage bill 2023/24

Here, we take a look at the Millwall wage bill for the upcoming season, with estimated figures taken from Capology.

The average weekly wage of a Millwall player for the upcoming season comes to an estimated £4,676. Meanwhile, the weekly payroll comes to a total of £107,538, which is down on the previous campaign.

The figures are only an estimate and do not include all of the new signings that have arrived at The Den, so that number will increase in due course when it has become clearer in an update.

The highest earner in the squad is Zian Flemming. The Dutchman earns a weekly wage worth £15,000, with a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, meaning they may look to increase that deal very soon.

Other high earners in the Millwall squad this season are George Saville and Jake Cooper, with the duo earning in excess of £10,000 a week, earning £11,923 and £11,538 respectively.

How does Millwall's wage bill compare to 10 years ago?

The average weekly wage of a Millwall player from ten years ago, when the Lions finished 19th comes to an estimated £4,104. Meanwhile, the weekly payroll comes to a total £188,800 - though it's important to remember that the weekly payroll and average pay per player for 2023/24 will rise once the new signings salaries are added. Once the current figures are fully updated we should get a better idea of how the wage bill from 10 years ago compares.

The highest earner in the squad that season was DJ Campbell. The striker earnt a weekly wage worth around £22,000, which is much more than the likes of Flemming, Saville, and Cooper now.

Other high earners in the Millwall squad this season were Scott McDonald, Simeon Jackson, Richard Chaplow, and Steve Morison. The latter trio reportedly earnt £10,000 per week, whereas McDonald came in at the £15,000 mark.