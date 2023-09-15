Highlights Millwall's squad is valued significantly lower than West Ham's due to the financial disparity between the Premier League and the Championship.

Millwall vs West Ham is an age-old rivalry that in recent years, has seen a huge disparity in terms of on-field quality.

There's no doubting the history of the two teams - Millwall are big in their own right, whilst West Ham have that prestige of the World Cup winning squad back in 1966 and added European silverware last season.

But when it comes to the current squads, you only have to look at the money that the Premier League offers to see the influx of huge stars at the London Stadium.

Though Millwall have stars of their own, they aren't quite at the level of the Hammers and with that in mind, Football League World looks at the comparison in market values between the two squads.

How do Millwall and West Ham United compare in terms of market valuation?

With Millwall being in the Championship, it’s no surprise to hear that they are worth less than West Ham in terms of market value.

Having not been in the top flight since 1990, it’s hard to build a squad that could compare with an established Premier League outfit in that regard.

That being said, the Lions are reported by Transfermarkt at being worth £36.45million; already a relatively low fee and roughly the same amount of money that West Ham alone paid for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the summer.

The Irons, by contrast, are said to be worth £381million, according to Transfermarkt. That’s over 10 times the sum of their bitter rivals, and with some top young talents coming through the ranks, that will likely only increase over time if they develop properly.

Who is Millwall’s most valued player?

Iit’s quite a surprise to see Zian Flemming not take top spot in this list. He was linked with Burnley across the summer for a fee of around £10 million, though that hasn’t come to fruition.

However, it’s young midfielder Billy Mitchell, who is seen as their most valuable star by Transfermarkt. Priced at £3.9million, the tough-tackling youth academy graduate is rated highly by many in the Football League - more so than his Dutch counterpart, who is valued at £3.6million.

Rounding off the top five in terms of market value are Jake Cooper and Danny McNamara at £3m, and George Saville for a relatively low sum of £2.1m respectively.

Who is West Ham’s most valued player?

There could be a lot of contenders for this list; namely Mohammed Kudus, who has just joined from Ajax, Edson Alvarez, who also joined from the Dutch side, albeit a few weeks apart, and England star Jarrod Bowen, formerly of Championship side Hull City.

But it’s Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta who is at the top of the tree. He almost joined Manchester City in the summer, and is the only player in the West Ham squad who is actually ranked as being worth more than Millwall’s entire squad.

The £38.6m-rated former Lyon man ranks above the £34.4m Kudus, and James Ward-Prowse shares third spot with Bowen at £32.6m.

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez make up the list on £30m valuations.