Over the last 10 years, Middlesbrough have spent the majority of that time in the Championship but have tasted one season of top-flight football.

Boro achieved promotion back to the big time in the 2015/16 season under Aitor Karanka but suffered relegation the following campaign and have plied their trade in the second tier ever since.

Today, Middlesbrough are under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, who gave the club a meteoric rise up the table and into the play-off semi-finals after replacing Chris Wilder in October last year, but they were defeated by Coventry City over two legs.

Plans have certainly not gone according to the script this campaign heading into the first international break, with the former Manchester United midfielder’s team rooted to the bottom of the second tier, taking only a point from their opening five league matches.

Here at Football League World, we are going to take a look at how the wage bill of the Middlesbrough team has changed between now and 10 seasons ago with estimated figures from Capology.

How big was the Middlesbrough wage budget in the 2013/14 season?

Middlesbrough were spending a weekly amount of £219,097 paying the first team squad during the 2013/14 campaign.

This specific season marked the beginning of Karanka’s reign at the Teesside club, when he guided them to a respectable 12th-placed finish.

Albert Adomah finished as the club’s leading scorer with 12 league goals, with the former Ghanaian international on £6,000 per week during his stay.

The highest earners at the club were Nathaniel Chalobah, Danny Graham, Rhys Williams, and Grant Leadbitter, who received £35,000, £30,000, £25,000 and £12,000 per week respectively.

Other squad players who earned sizeable salaries included Dean Whitehead (£10,000 a week), Daniel Ayala (£9,577 a week) and Lukas Jutkiewicz (£9,000 a week).

What is the current Middlesbrough wage bill?

Despite the surge of cash banded about in modern-day football, Boro’s average money spent per week on wages is down compared to 10 years ago with the total coming in at £157,692.

This means on a yearly period the North Yorkshire club spend over £8 million on wages, compared to the £11.3 million annual spend in the 2013/14 campaign.

The highest-paid player in the current squad is experienced midfielder Jonny Howson. The club captain has made 281 appearances at the Riverside Stadium over a seven-year stint and is currently earning £25,000 per week.

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair is on a weekly wage of £20,000 while Matt Crooks (£15,000 a week), Marcus Forss (£14,038 a week), Matt Clarke (£13,077 a week), Darragh Lenihan (£10,192 a week) and Tommy Smith (£10,000 a week) complete the remainder of the five-figure wages.

It is important to consider that Michael Carrick’s recent summer additions still haven’t had their wages valued on Capology, with statistics missing for the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath, Morgan Rogers, Sam Greenwood, Seny Dieng and Lewis O’Brien.

While it is surprising to see Middlesbrough’s wage bill down on what it was 10 seasons ago (a gap that will close when the current figures are updated), clubs have to be careful more than ever with their finances so they can be run in a safe and sustainable manner.

However, with Premier League heavyweights dropping to the Championship this season in the form of Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton, having inferior money to spend on the playing squad can lead to much slimmer chances of promotion back to the top flight, and we’re seeing it at the moment with Boro languishing towards the bottom end in the opening stages.