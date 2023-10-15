The rivalry between the trio of clubs in the north of England between Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle United can get quite heated.

All three clubs have had their time in the sun, with the ups and downs of English football all impacting them at different stages.

Boro and Sunderland are currently competing in the Championship, with both sides aiming for promotion back to the Premier League.

Both sides were last in the division in 2017, when they were relegated under Aitor Karanka and David Moyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are currently competing in the Champions League, with Eddie Howe’s side aiming for another top four finish in the top flight this year.

Here we compare the trophy cabinets of the three big rivals in English football…

What trophies have Middlesbrough won?

Middlesbrough’s greatest league success came in the days of the Second Division, before the English second tier was rebranded to the First Division in 1992 and then the Championship in 2004.

Boro won their first league title in the second division 1927, winning it quickly again in 1929.

The Teesside outfit won the Second Division crown twice more, in 1974 and 1995, winning the sole automatic promotion spot that time as the English football pyramid re-shaped itself to a 20-team top flight.

Boro also finished as runners-up of the second tier in 1998 and 2016, earning Premier League promotion both times.

Middlesbrough have also come second in the Third Division twice, claiming runners-up in 1967 and 1987.

The club hasn’t fared much better in the FA Cup, with their best result being a runners-up place in 1997, losing the final to Chelsea.

However, the League Cup holds a special place in the club’s trophy cabinet.

While they were runners-up twice more, in 1997 and 1998 respectively, Boro finally clinched major domestic silverware in 2004 under Steve McClaren.

How does Middlesbrough’s trophy cabinet compare to Sunderland and Newcastle United?

Middlesbrough’s record with silverware doesn’t compare favourably to their northern rivals.

Sunderland and Newcastle have both won the first division league title.

The Black Cats first earned the crown of best team in the country in 1892, before going on to win the title another five times.

The Wearside outfit most recently won the league in 1936, with domestic success drying up post-World War II.

Their total of FA Cup triumphs is two, winning the primary cup competition in 1937 and 1973.

However, Boro have the edge when it comes to League Cup triumphs, with Sunderland failing to ever lift the trophy in their history.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have also tasted first division league success.

Newcastle have four league titles to their name, the most recent of which came in 1927.

The Tyneside outfit have also won the FA Cup a number of times, first lifting the famous trophy in 1910.

Newcastle’s most recent cup triumph came in 1955, beating Manchester City in the final.

However, much like their rivals Sunderland, the club has never lifted the League Cup trophy.

Howe led the team to the final last year, but lost 2-0 in the final to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, giving Boro the edge in this department.