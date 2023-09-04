The 2023/24 Championship season hasn’t got off to the start that Middlesbrough would have hoped for.

Boro were languishing around the bottom half of the table at the start of last season, and it was until Michael Carrick’s arrival that things started to improve.

The club went from the bottom of the table to play-off contenders in a matter of months, something that surprised many people.

Boro not only looked certain for the play-offs, but for a period of time they were in contention for the automatic places. However, that wasn’t meant to be, and they had to settle for a play-off berth.

Middlesbrough couldn’t take their league form into the play-offs and therefore ended up on the wrong side of the result against Coventry City.

They remain in the Championship and are one of the favourites for promotion. However, their start to the season hasn’t lived up to that.

Briefly taking things in a different direction, as we enter the international break, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at Middlesbrough's cheapest matchday ticket and compare to Sunderland.

How does Middlesbrough's cheapest matchday ticket compare to Sunderland's?

Middlesbrough have fairly reasonable matchday tickets for the Championship, with their highest being £37 and their lowest £12.

The prices vary depending on which stand you sit in at the Riverside Stadium, but if you were to sit in the GRFZ stand and are under-18 you would only have to pay £12.

But for an adult the cheapest matchday ticket you can buy at Middlesbrough is £29 in the same GRFZ stand.

While at Sunderland their highest ticket is £32.50 and that is for a seat in the Black Cats bar. Their cheapest ticket is at £14 and that is due to the area you are sitting in at the Stadium of Light.

So there is a big difference between Middlesbrough's cheapest adult ticket and Sunderland's.

What is the head-to-head record between Middlesbrough and Sunderland?

Some fans consider this to be a derby, while most Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans don’t, but they see it as a game that they would like to win to get one over the other side.

These two teams have played each other 26 times in a variety of competitions. The most meetings have been in the Premier League, with 18, while in the Championship, the two sides have only met four times, two of them last season.

There have been 13 meetings at both the Riverside Stadium and the Stadium of Light, with Middlesbrough winning six at home and Sunderland winning four.

It is Middlesbrough who have the best head-to-head record, with them coming out on top 11 times, while Sunderland have won seven times.

In last season’s two meetings in the Championship, Middlesbrough won the first encounter 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium, while the Black Cats claimed all three points in the reverse fixture in January with a 2-0 win.

How have Middlesbrough performed at home so far this season?

We are only a handful of games into the new season, meaning there haven’t been many games at home or away for Middlesbrough.

However, in the three games that they have played at the Riverside Stadium so far, Boro have yet to win.

They lost on the opening weekend against Millwall, drew in their second game against Huddersfield Town, and then lost again against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday just gone.

Michael Carrick will want to rectify that quickly, as he knows how important their home form can be.

How have Sunderland performed at home so far this season?

Just like Middlesbrough, Sunderland haven’t played that many games at home, but the ones they have, have been really important for the club.

The Black Cats have played four times at home in all competitions, winning two against Rotherham United and Southampton, which came on Saturday.

While they lost their first home game of the season against Ipswich Town on the opening weekend and then suffered a shock defeat to Crewe Alexandra on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

As shown on Saturday, the Stadium of Light can be a real fortress for the team in the Championship this season, a place that not many teams will like to come and play.