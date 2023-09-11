There is plenty to have happened at Leicester City over the course of the past decade.

Back in September 2013, the Foxes were still in the early stages of a season that would ultimately see them win promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

Just two seasons later, the club would lift the Premier League title itself, in one of arguably the greatest and most legendary underdog stories of all time, after just narrowly avoiding relegation the season before.

Further success would follow when Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in the 2020/21 campaign, before following that up with victory in the Community Shield over Manchester City later that same year.

However, there was disappointment last season, when a badly below par campaign saw Leicester relegated back to the Championship, with the club now looking for a swift return to English football's top-flight.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, things have started reasonably well for the Foxes in their attempts to do that, with 12 points from five league games putting them third in the early standings.

That is despite a considerable overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window, with ten first-team players departing the club, and ten more making moves to the King Power Stadium.

But in a world were finances in football are coming under even closer scrutiny as they continue to expand at a seemingly relentless rate, how have things changed for the Foxes, in terms of the money they are paying to their squads.

Here, we've compared Leicester's estimated wage bill - according to Capology - from the 2013/14 and 2023/24 seasons, to find out just what has happened to the salaries paid at The King Power Stadium, right here.

Leicester's 2013/14 Wage Bill was not insignificant

Back in 2013/14, in what was the club's fifth successive season in the Championship following promotion from League One, Leicester did still have what some clubs at the level would arguably still see as a sizeable one even now.

It is thought that the club's total annual wage bill that season was £17,206,800, working out an average annual salary of £521,418 for each player.

That translates to a weekly wage of £330,900, an average payment of £10,027 per week per player.

At the time, Leicester's highest earner was said to be Paul Konchesky, who earned a weekly salary of £30,000, or an annual salary of £1.56million.

A major increase in wages for 2023/24 at Leicester

While that wage bill ten years ago was not a small one by any stretch, it is nowhere near as sizeable as what Leicester's is now.

It is claimed that Leicester's current annual wage bill is now £48,074,000, which works out as £1,716,292 a year per player on average.

From a weekly perspective, Leicester are said to be paying £924,500 per week to their first-team squad, working out at an average of £33,018 per player.

The Foxes highest paid player is now thought to be Jamie Vardy, who is thought to earn £140,000 per week, or £7.28million.

Indeed, there are now 12 Leicester players who are thought to be paid more than Konchesky's club high salary from ten years ago, showing the impact that a long and successful spell at the top level of football can have on wages these days, meaning the pressure is on the Foxes to secure a swift promotion this season, in order to ensure they can continue to cope with those financial demands.