Having only recently been relegated from the Premier League, Leicester City possess an array of valuable assets.

Ordinarily, the three sides who drop from the topflight to the Championship are raided by outfits around the world, however, the Foxes were able to keep hold of a fair few faces over the summer. Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison were amongst those to leave, as various Premier League suitors came calling.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

One of the most valuable squads in the second tier still remains at the King Power Stadium, but how does it compare to that of Midlands rivals, Nottingham Forest?

Leicester City's market value

The market value of Leicester's squad is extremely high and explains why they have performed so admirably this term. Six victories in their first six games saw Enzo Maresca's men fly to the top of the league, and into the third-round of the Carabao Cup.

However, a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City preceded the international break and put an end to their flawless start.

The majority of their squad are valued above €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. The only ones that fall below this mark are older heads, like Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton, as well as emerging stars, such as Kasey McAteer and Issahaku Fatawu.

The assets worth the highest amount are Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who both come in at around €25 million. These two are closely followed by defensive duo, Wout Faes and James Justin, who are valued at approximately €20 million.

The club's total market value comes in at a total of €252 million. Their squad is made up of 28 players, which means the average player value is €9 million.

Nottingham Forest's market value

Nottingham Forest were tipped to be relegated at the end of their Premier League return last season. However, they secured their top-flight status by finishing 16th, and have established a platform from which they can build. A number of new assets were purchased over summer and increased their squad's value.

Their 35-man squad consists of just ten players valued below €5 million and follows a similar trend to Leicester's in that regard.

However, the Tricky Trees have three players that are all worth more than the Foxes' most prized possessions. It is a midfield trio that fill the podium, as Danilo, Ibrahim Sangare, and Morgan Gibbs-White are all worth between €28 million and €40 million.

Overall, Transfermarkt values Steve Cooper's sizable squad at just over €400 million. When broken down, this equates to just shy of €11.5 million per player.

So to nobody's surprise, the Premier League side boasts the more expensive squad, however, Leicester put up a better fight than most in their division would, which is one of the reasons why many are tipping them to bounce back up at the first time of asking.