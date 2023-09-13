Having only recently been relegated from the Premier League, Leicester City possess an array of valuable assets.
Ordinarily, the three sides who drop from the topflight to the Championship are raided by outfits around the world, however, the Foxes were able to keep hold of a fair few faces over the summer. Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison were amongst those to leave, as various Premier League suitors came calling.
Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures
Player Name
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
James Maddison
Tottenham
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Timothy Castagne
Fulham
|
Permanent (fee involved)
George Hirst
Ipswich Town
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Victor Kristiansen
Bologna
|
Loan
Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
Caglar Soyuncu
Atletico Madrid
|
Permanent
Daniel Amartey
Besiktas
|
Permanent
Ayoze Perez
Real Betis
|
Permanent
Jonny Evans
Man United
|
Permanent
Boubakary Soumare
Sevilla
|
Loan
Luke Thomas
Sheffield United
|
Loan
Nampalys Mendy
Without Club
|
Permanent
Ryan Bertrand
Without Club
|
Permanent
Tete
Shakhtar D
|
End of Loan
One of the most valuable squads in the second tier still remains at the King Power Stadium, but how does it compare to that of Midlands rivals, Nottingham Forest?
Leicester City's market value
The market value of Leicester's squad is extremely high and explains why they have performed so admirably this term. Six victories in their first six games saw Enzo Maresca's men fly to the top of the league, and into the third-round of the Carabao Cup.
However, a 1-0 defeat at home to Hull City preceded the international break and put an end to their flawless start.
The majority of their squad are valued above €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. The only ones that fall below this mark are older heads, like Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton, as well as emerging stars, such as Kasey McAteer and Issahaku Fatawu.
The assets worth the highest amount are Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who both come in at around €25 million. These two are closely followed by defensive duo, Wout Faes and James Justin, who are valued at approximately €20 million.
The club's total market value comes in at a total of €252 million. Their squad is made up of 28 players, which means the average player value is €9 million.
Nottingham Forest's market value
Nottingham Forest were tipped to be relegated at the end of their Premier League return last season. However, they secured their top-flight status by finishing 16th, and have established a platform from which they can build. A number of new assets were purchased over summer and increased their squad's value.
Their 35-man squad consists of just ten players valued below €5 million and follows a similar trend to Leicester's in that regard.
However, the Tricky Trees have three players that are all worth more than the Foxes' most prized possessions. It is a midfield trio that fill the podium, as Danilo, Ibrahim Sangare, and Morgan Gibbs-White are all worth between €28 million and €40 million.
Overall, Transfermarkt values Steve Cooper's sizable squad at just over €400 million. When broken down, this equates to just shy of €11.5 million per player.
So to nobody's surprise, the Premier League side boasts the more expensive squad, however, Leicester put up a better fight than most in their division would, which is one of the reasons why many are tipping them to bounce back up at the first time of asking.