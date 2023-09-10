Although a decade ago, Leeds United also found themselves in the Championship, there have been plenty of exciting seasons between then and now.

After four finishes between 13th and 15th out of five seasons between 2013/14 and 2017/18, the club was transformed ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Of course, that was the summer that Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road, instantly turning the club's fortunes around, with Leeds finishing third in 2018/19 and narrowly missing out on promotion.

The next season, Bielsa ensured his side would not be in the play-offs again, winning the league title and a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Whites took the top flight by storm, too, finishing 9th with 59 points in their first top flight campaign for 16 seasons.

Unfortunately, though, the dreaded second-season syndrome struck. Bielsa was ousted, and the club narrowly avoided the drop in 2021/22. A feat they could not repeat last season, when they finished 19th and suffered relegation back to the Championship.

A decade on from 2013/14, then, the club are back in the second tier, but out of interest, we thought we'd take a look at how the club's wage bill back then compares to what it is currently.

With these figures not made official by the club, we will be using Capology data. We must stress, though, that these figures are estimates and not official.

Let's get into it.

How high was Leeds United's 2013/14 wage bill?

According to Capology's data on Leeds in 2013/14, a decade ago, the club had an annual payroll of £11,483,800.

That figure meant that on average, each player earned a sum of £318,994 gross per year - that's £6,135 per week.

The club's highest earner in the 2013/14 season was Jimmy Kebe, who earned a gross figure of £20,000 per week.

This meant that across the year, Kebe netted a gross sum of £1,040,000.

The club's second and third-highest earners that season were Stephen Warnock and Paddy Kenny respectively.

Warnock earned slightly less than Kebe, with a gross weekly wage of £18,000, whilst Kenny earned slightly less than that on £15,000 per week.

What is Leeds United's current wage bill?

Compared to a decade ago, Leeds United's wage bill is much higher this season than it was back then, according to Capology's estimates.

For example, Capology's data on Leeds United for 2023/24 estimates the club's current payroll to be £27,631,000.

That means that at present, the average Leeds United player would take home £891,323 gross per year - a big increase on £318,994 a decade ago. The average is up as well from £6,135 per week to £17,141 per week.

Another big difference between a decade ago and now is the amount the club's highest earner takes home.

As per Capology, Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter are the club's highest earners in 2023/24, netting a gross figure of £70,000 per week.

That is a whopping £50,000 per week more than the club's highest earner a decade ago was taking home.

In fact, today, the club's highest earner a decade ago would only be their 11th highest salary.

Of course, the ever-increasing amount of money being pumped into football, and the fact that the club have just come down from the Premier League, somewhat explain the big differences between the two, with it being an interesting comparison nonetheless.