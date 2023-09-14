Leeds United and Sheffield United traded places this summer, with the Whites relegated from the Premier League to the Championship and the Blades automatically promoted from the second tier.
The transfer window has slammed shut, leaving teams to compete with what they have until January, including Leeds, which may have come as a relief to Daniel Farke, who have been among the busier sides in the division in the market.
Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Joel Piroe
Swansea City
|
Permanent
Ethan Ampadu
Chelsea
|
Permanent
Ilia Gruev
Werder Bremen
|
Permanent
Glen Kamara
Rangers
|
Permanent
Djed Spence
Tottenham
|
Loan
Karl Darlow
Newcastle United
|
Permanent
Sam Byram
Norwich City
|
Permanent
Jaidon Anthony
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan
Joe Rodon
Tottenham
|
Loan
Farke is a two-time winner of the second tier and should have the required quality to be competitive at the right end of the division, despite the losses of the likes of Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.
Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures
Player Name
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Rodrigo Moreno
Al-Rayyan
|
Permanent (fee involved)
Robin Koch
E. Frankfurt
|
Loan
Max Wober
Borussia Mönchengladbach
|
Loan
Tyler Roberts
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
Adam Forshaw
Norwich City
|
Permanent
Joel Robles
Al-Qadsiah
|
Permanent
Brendan Aaronson
Union Berlin
|
Loan
Jack Harrison
Everton
|
Loan
Luis Sinisterra
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
Rasmus Kristensen
AS Roma
|
Loan
Marc Roca
Real Betis
|
Loan
Sam Greenwood
Middlesbrough
|
Loan
Cody Drameh
Birmingham City
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
Sonny Perkins
Oxford United
|
Loan
Weston McKennie
Juventus
|
End of Loan
Leeds' main rivals are widely considered to be Manchester United and Chelsea, but they also share fierce rivalries with teams in the Yorkshire region - with the Blades among them.
Sheffield United have numerous rivalries, mostly with other Yorkshire clubs, too. The most notable rivalry is with their city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, with whom they contest the Steel City derby.
However, their next main rival is Leeds of West Yorkshire. The two cities of Sheffield in the South of Yorkshire and Leeds are the largest two cities in the region.
After an important transfer window for both, we've examined how the two clubs compare in terms of market value...
NOTE: All these are estimated figures provided by Transfermarkt.
Leeds United squad transfer market value
According to their estimates, Leeds United's squad is worth around €209.50 million (£180 million).
Of course, this includes loanees such as Djed Spence, Jaidon Anthony, and Joe Rodon - who all are worth in excess of €8 million. However, it does not include loaned-out players such as Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, and Jack Harrison.
The top market value players are Illan Meslier (€20 million), Pascal Struijk (€18 million), Georginio Rutter (€18 million), Willy Gnonto (€18 million), and Crysencio Summerville (€15 million).
Sheffield United squad transfer market value
By contrast, Sheffield United's squad is valued at around €135.68 million (£117 million).
Of course, this may come as a surprise, but the average age of the Sheffield United squad explains why some of their better players aren't given high valuations. The likes of John Egan, Oliver Norwood, and John Fleck are all worth less than €6 million. Their squad average age is 25.3 and Leeds' is 24.1, whilst the Whites have only six players aged 30+ and the Blades have eight.
However, some of their new signings are unsurprisingly high value, such as loanees James McAtee and Luke Thomas, as well as Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer.
The top market value players are Anel Ahmedhodzic (€20 million), Luke Thomas (€12 million), Archer (€12 million), McAtee (€12 million), Auston Trusty (€10 million), Tom Davies (€9 million), Hamer (€8 million).