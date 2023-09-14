Leeds United and Sheffield United traded places this summer, with the Whites relegated from the Premier League to the Championship and the Blades automatically promoted from the second tier.

The transfer window has slammed shut, leaving teams to compete with what they have until January, including Leeds, which may have come as a relief to Daniel Farke, who have been among the busier sides in the division in the market.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Joel Piroe

Swansea City

Permanent

Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea

Permanent

Ilia Gruev

Werder Bremen

Permanent

Glen Kamara

Rangers

Permanent

Djed Spence

Tottenham

Loan

Karl Darlow

Newcastle United

Permanent

Sam Byram

Norwich City

Permanent

Jaidon Anthony

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Joe Rodon

Tottenham

Loan

Farke is a two-time winner of the second tier and should have the required quality to be competitive at the right end of the division, despite the losses of the likes of Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Tyler Adams

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent (fee involved)

Rodrigo Moreno

Al-Rayyan

Permanent (fee involved)

Robin Koch

E. Frankfurt

Loan

Max Wober

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Loan

Tyler Roberts

Birmingham City

Permanent

Adam Forshaw

Norwich City

Permanent

Joel Robles

Al-Qadsiah

Permanent

Brendan Aaronson

Union Berlin

Loan

Jack Harrison

Everton

Loan

Luis Sinisterra

AFC Bournemouth

Loan (option-to-buy)

Rasmus Kristensen

AS Roma

Loan

Marc Roca

Real Betis

Loan

Sam Greenwood

Middlesbrough

Loan

Cody Drameh

Birmingham City

Loan (option-to-buy)

Sonny Perkins

Oxford United

Loan

Weston McKennie

Juventus

End of Loan

Leeds' main rivals are widely considered to be Manchester United and Chelsea, but they also share fierce rivalries with teams in the Yorkshire region - with the Blades among them.

Sheffield United have numerous rivalries, mostly with other Yorkshire clubs, too. The most notable rivalry is with their city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, with whom they contest the Steel City derby.

However, their next main rival is Leeds of West Yorkshire. The two cities of Sheffield in the South of Yorkshire and Leeds are the largest two cities in the region.

After an important transfer window for both, we've examined how the two clubs compare in terms of market value...

NOTE: All these are estimated figures provided by Transfermarkt.

Leeds United squad transfer market value

wilfried-gnonto-leeds-united

According to their estimates, Leeds United's squad is worth around €209.50 million (£180 million).

Of course, this includes loanees such as Djed Spence, Jaidon Anthony, and Joe Rodon - who all are worth in excess of €8 million. However, it does not include loaned-out players such as Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, and Jack Harrison.

The top market value players are Illan Meslier (€20 million), Pascal Struijk (€18 million), Georginio Rutter (€18 million), Willy Gnonto (€18 million), and Crysencio Summerville (€15 million).

Sheffield United squad transfer market value

Gustavo Hamer Cameron Archer

By contrast, Sheffield United's squad is valued at around €135.68 million (£117 million).

Of course, this may come as a surprise, but the average age of the Sheffield United squad explains why some of their better players aren't given high valuations. The likes of John Egan, Oliver Norwood, and John Fleck are all worth less than €6 million. Their squad average age is 25.3 and Leeds' is 24.1, whilst the Whites have only six players aged 30+ and the Blades have eight.

However, some of their new signings are unsurprisingly high value, such as loanees James McAtee and Luke Thomas, as well as Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer.

The top market value players are Anel Ahmedhodzic (€20 million), Luke Thomas (€12 million), Archer (€12 million), McAtee (€12 million), Auston Trusty (€10 million), Tom Davies (€9 million), Hamer (€8 million).