Leeds United and Sheffield United traded places this summer, with the Whites relegated from the Premier League to the Championship and the Blades automatically promoted from the second tier.

The transfer window has slammed shut, leaving teams to compete with what they have until January, including Leeds, which may have come as a relief to Daniel Farke, who have been among the busier sides in the division in the market.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Farke is a two-time winner of the second tier and should have the required quality to be competitive at the right end of the division, despite the losses of the likes of Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Mönchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Leeds' main rivals are widely considered to be Manchester United and Chelsea, but they also share fierce rivalries with teams in the Yorkshire region - with the Blades among them.

Sheffield United have numerous rivalries, mostly with other Yorkshire clubs, too. The most notable rivalry is with their city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, with whom they contest the Steel City derby.

However, their next main rival is Leeds of West Yorkshire. The two cities of Sheffield in the South of Yorkshire and Leeds are the largest two cities in the region.

After an important transfer window for both, we've examined how the two clubs compare in terms of market value...

NOTE: All these are estimated figures provided by Transfermarkt.

Leeds United squad transfer market value

According to their estimates, Leeds United's squad is worth around €209.50 million (£180 million).

Of course, this includes loanees such as Djed Spence, Jaidon Anthony, and Joe Rodon - who all are worth in excess of €8 million. However, it does not include loaned-out players such as Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, and Jack Harrison.

The top market value players are Illan Meslier (€20 million), Pascal Struijk (€18 million), Georginio Rutter (€18 million), Willy Gnonto (€18 million), and Crysencio Summerville (€15 million).

Sheffield United squad transfer market value

By contrast, Sheffield United's squad is valued at around €135.68 million (£117 million).

Of course, this may come as a surprise, but the average age of the Sheffield United squad explains why some of their better players aren't given high valuations. The likes of John Egan, Oliver Norwood, and John Fleck are all worth less than €6 million. Their squad average age is 25.3 and Leeds' is 24.1, whilst the Whites have only six players aged 30+ and the Blades have eight.

However, some of their new signings are unsurprisingly high value, such as loanees James McAtee and Luke Thomas, as well as Gustavo Hamer and Cameron Archer.

The top market value players are Anel Ahmedhodzic (€20 million), Luke Thomas (€12 million), Archer (€12 million), McAtee (€12 million), Auston Trusty (€10 million), Tom Davies (€9 million), Hamer (€8 million).