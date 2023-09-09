Ten years ago, Ipswich Town were in a fairly similar situation to the one they are in now - though fans will hope things play out differently this time around.

A ninth-place finish awaited the Tractor Boys, who had their sights set on a return to the Premier League in the 2013/14 season.

This campaign, Kieran McKenna will be hoping to see his side a few places better off, despite just being promoted from League One.

We are five games into the new term, and Town are flying. Four wins and one defeat sees them in second, just a point behind league leaders, Preston North End.

All figures are estimates, according to Capology.

Ipswich Town's highest earners in 2013/14 and 2023/24

Ipswich's highest earner this season was purchased in the summer following a successful loan spell during the back half of their League One success.

George Hirst joined from Leicester City in January and impressed in the third tier. Overall the right-footed 24-year-old scored seven and assisted two. This fruitful stint compelled the Tractor Boys to splash out £1.75 million on the striker to secure his services permanently.

He penned a four-year contract that will see him pocket approximately £17,115 every week. Hirst is steadily adjusting to Championship life. He made an immediate impact, netting the second in a eye-catching win at the Stadium of Light on the opening weekend.

Ten years ago, Town's top earner was former Republic of Ireland international, Daryl Murphy, who took home a weekly sum of around £10,000.

Murphy is another forward who was purchased following a successful loan move. He initially joined from Celtic temporarily and struck seven times in the 2012/13 season.

His three-year permanent spell in Suffolk started ten years ago, and his goal tally was sublime. 50 goals and eight assists in 133 matches left Portman Road happy. 27 of Murphy's strikes came in his second season and saw him finish as the Championship's leading goalscorer.

Ipswich Town's total wage bill in 2013/14 and 2023/24

Excluding some of the new signings, Capology estimates that Ipswich currently have a total wage expenditure of around £135,000 per week, which averages at just over £6,000 per player. However, once the earnings of the new recruits are added, the total will likely exceed £150,000.

Other players towards the top of the earnings board are Sam Morsy, Leif Davis, and George Edmundson, who all take home in excess of £8,800 on a weekly basis.

Ten years ago, the total was relatively similar, however, the average per player was much lower.

In total, around £138,500 was spent but spread across 29 players. This meant that the average per player was approximately £4,750.

Alongside Murphy, the top earners were David McGoldrick, Paul Taylor, and former West Ham United man Aaron Cresswell, who pocketed an estimated £9,000 per week each.

Overall, the difference is not too stark at all. Many second tier outfits will have a much more significant differential, and spend a lot more money on player wages.