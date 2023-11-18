Highlights Ipswich Town has had a strong start to the season and is currently in the top two of the Championship, with promotion looking likely.

Norwich City, on the other hand, is struggling in the bottom half of the table and there are doubts about their manager's future.

Ipswich has a significantly lower wage bill compared to Norwich, with their highest-paid player earning less than half of Norwich's highest-paid player.

East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town and Norwich City find themselves in the same division again after some time apart.

Norwich have been bouncing between the Premier League and the Championship, while Ipswich have spent time trying to escape League One.

The two sides are close in location but have been some way apart in league position this season.

They’re also some way apart when you compare their wage bills. Using Capology's estimations, we’ve looked at how Ipswich’s wage bill compares to their rivals Norwich.

How are Ipswich Town and Norwich City getting on in the 2023/24 season?

Despite Ipswich only returning to the Championship this season, they’ve started in fine form. They’re currently in the top two, only off the top on goal difference, with the chance of promotion looking like a real possibility again this season.

Under former Manchester United coach, Kieran McKenna, Ipswich have been rejuvenated. The young manager has continued the team's fine form from last season and made them into a real force.

As for Norwich, they aren’t having the season they’d expected. After a poor season last season, it was hoped David Wagner could turn around their fortunes and mount a promotion push.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Things haven’t gone Wagner’s way, with the side struggling in the bottom half. There are some questioning his future at the club given their poor form.

Ipswich Town wage bill - £11,378,000 per year / £218,808 per week

Ipswich’s estimated gross salaries for the 2023/24 season is £11,378,000 per year or £218,808 per week.

The highest-paid player in the Ipswich team, excluding loans, is young striker George Hirst. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City man is on a reported £890,000 per year, which is £17,115 per week. His wage takes up 7.82% of the Ipswich wage bill.

Hirst is one of only two permanent players to be on £10,000 plus per week. Egyptian Samy Morsy is on an estimated £12,308 per week, £640,000 per year. Morsy’s wage takes up 5.62% of their wage bill.

The lowest-paid Ipswich player is goalkeeper Nick Hayes, who is on a reported £769 per week, which equals £40,000 per year.

Read more: Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

Norwich City wage bill - £24,196,000 per year / £465,308 per week

Norwich’s wage bill is much higher than their rivals Ipswich - as per Capology's estimations.

Their wage bill is typical of a team that have fallen out of the Premier League in recent years and is estimated to be £24,196,000 per year, or £465,308 per week. Their wage bill is the fourth highest in the league. Compare this to Ipswich, who are in the bottom ten for wage bills in the Championship.

Norwich’s highest-paid permanent player is Ben Gibson. His estimated salary of £40,000 or £2,080,000 per year, is more than double that of Hirst for Ipswich.

The Canaries have 17 players in their squad that earn £10,000 per week or more. This includes six over £20,000 and three over £30,000 per week.

The lowest-paid Norwich player, Daniel Barden, is on £3,000 per week, more than triple Ipswich’s lowest-paid player.