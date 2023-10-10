Ipswich Town and Norwich City get to play out their fierce rivalry once again this season.

It has been a few years since the two sides faced off against each other, as Ipswich have been stuck in England’s third tier and Norwich have been back and forth between the Premier League and the Championship.

However, while they haven’t faced one another, there is a sense there has been a shift in the dynamics, as Ipswich are now back in the second tier, financially backed, and playing exciting, free-flowing football.

The Tractor Boys sailed to promotion from League One last season, while the Canaries struggled to compete for a play-off spot in the Championship.

That has continued this season, where Ipswich are flying high at the top of the table, while Norwich are just outside the play-offs but already 11 points behind their rivals.

What trophies have Ipswich Town won?

Here, at Football League World, we decided to look at Ipswich’s trophy cabinet and compare it to Norwich's.

Ipswich have a very long history in football, and while they haven’t been successful in recent years, they were considered a very successful side back in the day.

The first trophy they won was England’s third tier in 1953/54, which is now the equivalent of League One. They followed that up once again by winning it again in the 1956/57 season.

Ipswich’s next success came in a different competition, as in the 1960/61 season they were crowned champions of England’s second division. This was a competition they went on to win another two times, in 1967/68 and 1991/92, and they will be hoping to add to that once again this season.

The Tractor Boys have also won the FA Cup, one of, if not England's, most famous football competitions, with them being crowned winners in the 1977/78 season.

Ipswich also have an English division one title in their cabinet, as they were crowned champions in the 1961/62 season, a year after winning the second-tier title.

Finally, Ipswich also impressively have a UEFA Cup trophy in their possession, as they won the competition in the 1980/81 season, as they beat Dutch side AZ 5-4.

What trophies have Norwich City won?

Ipswich have so far won eight trophies in their history, and that is a number that is also matched by Norwich, with the Canaries winning the same but also different competitions.

Norwich have so far won eight competitions, with their first trophy coming in the 1961/62 season, as they were crowned winners of the League Cup. This is a competition that Norwich would go on to win again over 20 years later in the 1984/85 season.

Before that second League Cup victory, Norwich would also go on to win England’s second tier in 1972.

This is again a competition that Norwich have gone on to win again, with the Canaries so far winning it five times: in 1986, 2004, 2019, and most recently in 2021.

In the midst of winning the Championship, Norwich also had a spell in League One, and in the 2009/10 season, they won promotion back to the second tier by winning the league.

How does Ipswich Town’s trophy cabinet compare to Norwich City’s?

As mentioned, both sides have won the same number of trophies; the difference is that Ipswich have gone on to win Division One, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Cup.

All three competitions are among the highest you can win in football, and Ipswich can boast that they have been successful in these competitions.

There is no denying that Norwich have won the same number of trophies, but their success’ is more domestic and they have not won the biggest competitions in England.

The Canaries have yet to claim a FA Cup victory or a Division One/Premier League title, so comparing the two, you would have to say that Ipswich have won the bigger competitions.