It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were widely tipped to be competitive in the second tier after their promotion from League One last season and they have certainly lived up to those expectations so far.

Kieran McKenna has largely kept faith with the same squad of players that achieved promotion, bringing in seven new additions this summer to add depth and quality.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Of course, Ipswich being back in the Championship means that they will face their East Anglian rivals Norwich City once again.

The two teams last met in February 2019 when the Canaries secured a 3-0 win at Carrow Road and the Tractor Boys have not tasted victory in a derby since April 2009, so they will be keen to put that right this season.

With both teams making a strong start to the season, we looked at how Ipswich's market value compares to that of their bitter rivals Norwich.

What is Ipswich Town's market value?

According to Transfermarkt, Ipswich's current market value is €32.18m.

That is the fifth lowest in the Championship, with only Rotherham United (€16.80m), Plymouth Argyle (€18.13m), Sheffield Wednesday (€19.65m) and Huddersfield Town (€28.28m) having a lower market value than the Tractor Boys, making the achievements of McKenna's side on the pitch all the more impressive.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his history of playing in the Premier League with Manchester United, Brandon Williams has the highest market value of any Ipswich player at €7.00m, followed by new arrival and another former United player Axel Tuanzebe (€4.50m) and last season's top scorer, Conor Chaplin (€2.00m).

What is Norwich City's market value?

Norwich have a significantly higher market value than Ipswich, with their squad being valued at (€70.03m).

That is the fourth highest in the Championship, with only Leeds United (€209.50m), Southampton (€234.80m) and Leicester City (€252.00m) having a higher market value than the Canaries.

Star midfielder Gabriel Sara and striker Josh Sargent have the highest market values of any Norwich players at €12.00m, followed by Marcelino Nunez (€5.00m), Nottingham Forest loanee Ui-jo Hwang (€4.80m) and Dimitrios Giannoulis (€3.50m).

Do market values really matter?

With the Canaries spending two of the last five years in the Premier League, they would be expected to have a squad with a higher market value than Ipswich, who were in League One for the previous four years.

But despite that, the gap between the two teams on the pitch is certainly narrowing and it could even be argued that the Tractor Boys are more fancied for promotion this season than the Canaries.

Both teams will be hopeful of competing towards the top of the division in the year ahead and, after Norwich's dominance in the East Anglian derby in recent years, it should be a much more evenly-matched encounter when the two teams meet at Portman Road on 16th December.