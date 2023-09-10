With old rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town back in the Championship this season, both sets of supporters can look forward to two very feisty derby days.

Unfortunately, though, they are still months and months away, with the first meet up between the two sides not taking place until mid-December.

That clash will take place at Portman Road and is currently scheduled on December 16th, whilst the reverse fixture at Carrow Road is currently pencilled in for April 6th.

Although a long way off, that April 6th fixture is particularly tantalising due to it being towards the end of the Championship season, and the potential importance it could have given both clubs fine starts to the season.

How have Ipswich Town started the Championship season?

Upon their return to the Championship, for example, Ipswich Town have taken to the division again like a duck to water.

So far, in their five league matches, Kieran McKenna's side have four wins to their name, with just a single defeat.

That leaves them second in the league standings on 12 points at this very early stage.

How have Norwich City started the Championship season?

It has been a similarly successful start for Norwich City so far, too, in fairness.

The Canaries have one less victory to their name, having won three, drawn once and lost once, but sit just two points behind Ipswich in the standings in fifth place heading into the international break.

It has certainly been a positive start for both clubs so far this season.

How do ticket prices at Ipswich Town and Norwich City compare?

With that said, with the international break upon us, and just out of interest, we've been looking at the cost of ticket prices right across the EFL.

Here, we have done so, comparing the cheapest current ticket available at Ipswich Town, compared to that at Norwich City.

How does Ipswich Town's cheapest matchday ticket compare to Norwich City?

First and foremost, it is important to differentiate how each club price their tickets.

Both clubs adopt a category approach, ranking the most important fixtures as 'Category A' for example, descending to 'Cat B, Cat C,' for the lesser fixtures.

Where they differentiate, though, is that Ipswich Town price their tickets according to where you sit in the stadium, whereas on the surface of it, it appears Norwich City take a blanket approach wherever you sit.

With that said, the cheapest adult ticket at Ipswich Town is £21.

This is for 'category C' matches only, and sat in the Magnus Group West Stand Family Area.

To get that price, you also have to be a 'super Blues member', otherwise, you will have to pay an extra £2 for the ticket, taking its cost to £23.

If you are a member, you would find yourself saving £5 compared to the cheapest ticket at Norwich City.

Indeed, at Carrow Road, a 'grade C' ticket for an adult costs a flat fee of £26.

In fairness to both clubs, this is a very reasonable price compared to some prices elsewhere in the division.