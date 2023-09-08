Hull City have overseen significant changes on and off the pitch in recent times with the wage bill no exception.

Describing the Tigers' recent journey as turbulent would be an understatement with the club seeking the highs of Europa League football to the lows of the English third tier in just the space of ten years.

Now under the guide of Liam Rosenior, Hull City are working their way back up the Championship table after consecutive bottom-half finishes following their League One promotion in 2021.

A hopeful return to the Premier League, meanwhile, will require strategic planning behind the scenes with owner Acun Ilıcalı looking to utilise foreign markets to bolster the squad, building a significant Turkish contingent.

With one eye on the future, the Tigers' recruitment placed on emphasis on young players of Championship quality, while making the most of the loan markets to add depth of quality to their ranks.

While Benjamin Tetteh and last season's top scorer Óscar Estupiñán are the standout departures off the wage bill, City brought in 11 new signings this summer, including:

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Naturally, the arrival of such talent is going to have a significant impact on the wage bill as the side look to make a top-half push.

What does Hull City's wage bill look like this season?

Due to the recency of many arrivals, many players' wages have not been accounted for on Capology.

However, one of the new signings, Liam Delap, comes in at an estimated £11,923 per week, reportedy the fifth highest on the wage bill, looking to score the goals for his new side in what is his third stint in the Championship.

Topping the list, meanwhile, is Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan at £21,538 per week - the former Fenerbahçe man duly delivering with eight goals in his debut campaign last term and coming into the new one in stellar form.

Fellow midfielder and former Fulham fan comes in at a close second, a reported £20,000 per week, making 37 appearances last season - Hull City clearly investing in quality, experienced talent to aid their push-up the table.

Jacob Greaves tops the homegrown charts at £15,000 per week, the academy graduate heading into his fourth campaign as an everpresent force in the Hull backline.

While not all players have been accounted for, the average salary, therefore, comes in at £5,731 per week.

How does this compare to Hull City's 2013/14 Premier League campaign?

It was a season to remember in East Riding as Hull City finished four points clear of the drop in the first season back in the Premier League, while earning a Europa League spot after finishing FA Cup runners-up, losing to Arsenal in extra-time.

To do so, quality players were required - winter signing Nikica Jelavić taking top spot with a reported £40,000 per week, almost double Hull City's current top earner.

Fellow new signings Tom Huddlestone and Shane Long followed shortly behind, both at £30,000 per week, while Allan McGregor and Maynor Figueroa completing the top five.

In fact, Paul McShane was the highest earner who helped the club secure promotion the previous year, coming eighth on the list at £20,000 per week.

As such, Hull averaged an expenditure of £11,891 per week on players - once again, almost double that of their current squad despite being in an inflated market ten years down the line.