One of Hull City’s biggest local rivals have made their return to the Championship this season.

The Tigers will be looking forward to their upcoming clashes this season with Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League.

The two teams will first meet on 20 September at the MKM Stadium, before facing each other again later in the campaign in Elland Road in April.

Both Leeds and Hull will be aiming to compete for promotion to the top flight this season after the busy summer transfer windows that they have both had.

Daniel Farke Leeds United

How does the Hull City team compare to the Leeds United squad?

The Championship sides worked hard over the summer to bring in fresh faces, with Leeds in particular needing to replace a number of departures to prepare for life back in the second tier.

Here we use figures from Transfermarkt to compare Liam Rosenior’s squad to Daniel Farke’s now that the summer window has closed…

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Joel Piroe

Swansea City

Permanent

Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea

Permanent

Ilia Gruev

Werder Bremen

Permanent

Glen Kamara

Rangers

Permanent

Djed Spence

Tottenham

Loan

Karl Darlow

Newcastle United

Permanent

Sam Byram

Norwich City

Permanent

Jaidon Anthony

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Joe Rodon

Tottenham

Loan

Leeds have the third most valuable squad in the entire division, sitting only behind fellow recently relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton.

The Whites’ first team has a total market value of €209.5 million (£179.9 million), which is far and away ahead of the team sitting fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Hull have moved up to seventh in the table for overall total market value in the Championship.

Rosenior’s side is still worth just a fraction of the Leeds’ squad, but it is still valuable at an estimated €65.28 million (£56 million).

There are just three teams between Leeds and Hull in the market value table, Norwich City, Watford and Swansea City.

Both the Canaries and the Hornets were in the Premier League just a campaign prior, explaining how they have been able to maintain a highly valuable squad.

Comparatively, David Wagner’s side is worth €70.03 million (£60.38 million), with Watford and Swansea being worth €67.4 million (£57.9 million) and €65.5 million (£56.2 million) respectively.

Liam Rosenior

How big are the Leeds United and Hull City squads?

Leeds have a slightly bigger squad, with 31 players still part of Farke’s side following the conclusion of the summer window.

The average Leeds player is worth £5.8 million as a result, which is again a big difference compared to the Tigers.

Rosenior has a squad of 27 players at his disposal as Hull attempt to fight for promotion this campaign after being well-backed in the summer.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Jaden Philogene

Aston Villa

Permanent

Aaron Connolly

Brighton

Permanent

Ryan Allsop

Cardiff City

Permanent

Jason Lokilo

Sparta R.

Permanent

Xavier Simons

Chelsea

Permanent

James Furlong

Brighton

Permanent

Tyler Morton

Liverpool

Loan

Liam Delap

Man City

Loan

Ruben Vinagre

Sporting CP

Loan

Scott Twine

Burnley

Loan

Bora Aydinlik

Fenerbahce

Loan

The average Hull player is valued at £2.07 million, which is less than half of what a Leeds player is worth.

Leeds have had a slow start to life back in the second tier and currently sit below Hull in the table.

The Whites won just one of their opening five league fixtures, which has left them 15th in the standings going into the September international break.

Meanwhile, Hull have performed well and have earned 10 points from 15 available to them.

Rosenior’s side will be hoping to maintain this early season form, especially when Leeds come to the MKM Stadium later this month.