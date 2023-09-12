One of Hull City’s biggest local rivals have made their return to the Championship this season.

The Tigers will be looking forward to their upcoming clashes this season with Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League.

The two teams will first meet on 20 September at the MKM Stadium, before facing each other again later in the campaign in Elland Road in April.

Both Leeds and Hull will be aiming to compete for promotion to the top flight this season after the busy summer transfer windows that they have both had.

How does the Hull City team compare to the Leeds United squad?

The Championship sides worked hard over the summer to bring in fresh faces, with Leeds in particular needing to replace a number of departures to prepare for life back in the second tier.

Here we use figures from Transfermarkt to compare Liam Rosenior’s squad to Daniel Farke’s now that the summer window has closed…

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Leeds have the third most valuable squad in the entire division, sitting only behind fellow recently relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton.

The Whites’ first team has a total market value of €209.5 million (£179.9 million), which is far and away ahead of the team sitting fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Hull have moved up to seventh in the table for overall total market value in the Championship.

Rosenior’s side is still worth just a fraction of the Leeds’ squad, but it is still valuable at an estimated €65.28 million (£56 million).

There are just three teams between Leeds and Hull in the market value table, Norwich City, Watford and Swansea City.

Both the Canaries and the Hornets were in the Premier League just a campaign prior, explaining how they have been able to maintain a highly valuable squad.

Comparatively, David Wagner’s side is worth €70.03 million (£60.38 million), with Watford and Swansea being worth €67.4 million (£57.9 million) and €65.5 million (£56.2 million) respectively.

How big are the Leeds United and Hull City squads?

Leeds have a slightly bigger squad, with 31 players still part of Farke’s side following the conclusion of the summer window.

The average Leeds player is worth £5.8 million as a result, which is again a big difference compared to the Tigers.

Rosenior has a squad of 27 players at his disposal as Hull attempt to fight for promotion this campaign after being well-backed in the summer.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

The average Hull player is valued at £2.07 million, which is less than half of what a Leeds player is worth.

Leeds have had a slow start to life back in the second tier and currently sit below Hull in the table.

The Whites won just one of their opening five league fixtures, which has left them 15th in the standings going into the September international break.

Meanwhile, Hull have performed well and have earned 10 points from 15 available to them.

Rosenior’s side will be hoping to maintain this early season form, especially when Leeds come to the MKM Stadium later this month.