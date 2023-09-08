Huddersfield Town have had an eventful last 10 years or so.

The Terriers achieved promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner within the last decade, spending two seasons in the top flight.

Carlos Corberan almost led the club back to the big time in 2022, losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest.

Neil Warnock bailed the team out of a relegation battle just 12 months later, with the 74-year-old coming out of retirement to take the reins at the John Smith Stadium.

Expectations have changed drastically compared to the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

Here look at how the wage bill of the team has changed between now and then, using estimated figures from Capology…

How big was the Huddersfield Town wage budget in 2013-14?

The Yorkshire outfit were spending a weekly amount of £135,035 paying the first team squad during the 2013-14 campaign.

Huddersfield finished 17th in the Championship table, with Mark Robins’ side ending up nine points clear of the relegation zone.

James Vaughn and Danny Ward were the team’s top scorers, bagging 10 goals each in the season.

The pair were earning a wage of £10,000 and £4,000 per week respectively.

Jack Hunt was the squad’s overall top earner, taking home £12,500 every week as the team finished solidly in mid-table.

This was Huddersfield’s second campaign back in the Championship after gaining promotion in 2012.

The Terriers finished 19th, 17th, 16th, and 19th before gaining promotion in their fifth season in the second tier.

Other high earners in the squad at that time include Jon Stead (£9,000-a-week), Jonathan Hogg, Adam Hammill and Adam Clayton (£8,000-a-week).

The average player was earning £4,092 at this time, which is not too far off what the average sum is for players in the current side.

What is the current Huddersfield Town wage bill?

Huddersfield are currently paying an average of £5,183 per week per player in the Championship.

Warnock’s side will be aiming to improve on their 19th-place finish last season by bridging the gap back to the top of the table where they were under Corberan.

However, the overall size of the squad’s wage bill has actually shrunk compared to 10 years ago.

Huddersfield currently pay £134,769 per week to the whole squad, which equates to just over £7 million a year.

Ward left the club in 2015 but returned again in 2020 and has moved up the ranks to become the highest earner in the team.

The forward now earns a weekly wage worth £22,500, which is far greater than the highest earner was making a decade ago.

Hogg is still in the team from 2013-14 and his salary has increased to being worth £18,462-a-week.

Other high earners include the likes of Jack Rudoni (£11,923 per week), David Kasmu (£9,423 per week), Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma (£8,500 per week).

It will be fascinating to see how the wage bill will change again over the next five and 10 years, especially as the money in the game only increases.