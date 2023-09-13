Highlights Huddersfield Town's squad is valued at just over €28 million, reflecting their lower financial resources compared to other Championship teams.

Leeds United's squad is valued at €209 million, 7.5 times higher than Huddersfield's squad, despite their similar struggles in the league so far.

Leeds' most valuable player, Illan Meslier, is worth €20 million, three times more than Huddersfield's most valuable player, Sorba Thomas, highlighting the significant difference in squad value between the two teams.

Huddersfield Town and Leeds United may both be Championship sides, but the value of their teams are poles apart.

The two Yorkshire-based clubs have had very mixed times over recent years. Leeds were on the euphoric ride to the Premier League during the years under Marcelo Bielsa, but they've come crashing down to earth a bit after last year's relegation and their return to the Championship.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had some very nervous times. Namely, last season where they looked almost certain to finish in the bottom three of the English second tier. Only the returning messiah of Yorkshire that is Neil Warnock could save them, and he pulled it off again.

So both clubs have been on a bit of a downhill slope recently, and that's not changed. Both sides have only won one of their opening five games of the 2023/24 season. The only thing that separates them is that Leeds have drawn as many games as Town have lost (three).

They're both struggling at the start of the current season, but the value of their squads suggests that the two clubs should be nowhere near each other in the league table come the end of it.

What is the value of Huddersfield Town's squad?

The current market value of the Terriers is just over €28 million (£24 million), according to Transfermarkt.com. For a team that has been in the Championship for the last four years, and one that doesn't have the wealthiest owners in the league, that is probably the amount that you'd expect.

But it does also reflect the state that the club is in. Hull City, for example, have a squad value that is around 2.5 times more than Town.

Here are some of the players that the club brought in.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

What is the value of Leeds United's squad?

Now this is where things will get a bit scary for both clubs. The market value of Leeds' team, again, according to Transfermarkt.com, is €209 million (just under £180 million). That is 7.5 times higher than Huddersfield's squad.

That is scary for Leeds as they have a squad that is unbelievably more valuable than teams like Huddersfield, and yet they aren't getting much better results.

For the Terriers, the fact that clubs in the Championship now have the wealth to be able to afford teams like that should be very worrying.

Leeds have just been taken over by 49ers Enterprises, which is a massively wealthy group, to the tune of £4.79 billion, according to Forbes, making them the 11th richest sports entity on the globe.

Luton Town proved it was possible last season, but competing with pockets that deep is near impossible for clubs like Huddersfield.

This is a list of all the players that Leeds brought in this summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Who is Huddersfield Town's most valuable player?

Transfermarkt.com say that Sorba Thomas is the most valuable player at the club. They say he's worth €6 million (just over £5 million).

That is a stark contrast to Leeds' most valuable player.

Who is Leeds United's most valuable player?

Illan Meslier is listed at a value of €20 million (£17 million) and is, therefore, Leeds' most valuable asset, according to Transfermarkt.com.

Not only is the Whites' most valuable player worth three times more than Huddersfield's, they also have 11 players who are, reportedly, worth more than Thomas. So Leeds could, theoretically, play an entire first XI and not one of them be worth less than a single Town player.