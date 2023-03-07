How does Huddersfield Town’s fixture run-in compare to Wigan and Blackpool?

Huddersfield Town are facing an almighty battle to retain their Championship status this year following what has been an incredibly disappointing campaign to date.

Having hired, and subsequently fired Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, the Terriers turned to Neil Warnock for inspiration last month.

Appointed as the club’s manager on a deal that runs until the end of the season, Warnock will be hoping to guide the club to safety.

Huddersfield have won one and lost two of the three games that the 74-year-old has overseen and are set to take on Bristol City this evening.

With Wigan Athletic and Blackpool also looking to avoid the drop to League One, we have decided to take a look at how Huddersfield’s run-in compares to these two sides…

Huddersfield’s run-in is particularly tough in comparison to Blackpool and Wigan as they are set to play more teams who are vying for a place in the play-offs between now and May.

The Terriers still have to play West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Blackpool meanwhile are scheduled to take on five teams who are in contention for a top-six finish.

As for Wigan, they are only set to take on four sides (Millwall, West Brom, Watford and Coventry City) with play-off credentials.

In terms of playing the top two teams in the Championship (Burnley and Sheffield United), Wigan have the toughest task as they are set to take on both clubs.

Huddersfield will take on the Blades on April 22nd while Blackpool have already faced these two sides on two occasions in the Championship this season.

In terms of facing teams who are in the lower half of the second-tier standings, Huddersfield are once again at a disadvantage to their competitors.

The Terriers are only scheduled to play four teams (Bristol City, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Reading).

Wigan will take on six teams while Blackpool are set to face five clubs who are in this position in the Championship.

Huddersfield will not be able to take any points directly from Wigan and Blackpool as they have faced these two teams twice in the current term.

The Latics and the Seasiders are set to meet in what could be a season-defining clash on April 15th.

With the Terriers clearly facing an uphill task to close the gap between them and safety, they desperately need to pick up a morale-boosting win in their meeting with the Robins.

By claiming victory at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight, Huddersfield will move to within four points of Cardiff who are 21st in the league standings.