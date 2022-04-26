How does Exeter City’s squad market value compare to Plymouth Argyle?

The two sides of the Devon derby have not met since 2019.

On that occasion Exeter City beat Plymouth Argyle a comprehensive 4-0 in October 2019.

But The Pilgrims have since found their way to League One, leaving Exeter behind in the fourth tier of English football.

However, we could be set for the two to square off again next season with the Grecians chasing automatic promotion out of League Two.

Two points from their final three games will confirm Matt Taylor’s side’s promotion.

But with the rivalry currently on ice for the time being, one way that we can compare the two to see the difference between them is by looking at their respective squad values, via Transfermarkt.

Given Plymouth are themselves chasing promotion to the Championship through the play-offs, the easy assumption to make is that their squad will be far more valuable than their rivals’ one.

Exeter’s total squad value is worth a little under £2 million, amounting to roughly £1.89 million.

Meanwhile, Plymouth’s is substantially worth more, totalling at roughly £4.75 million.

However, Steven Schumacher’s side’s value has been propped up by loan signings such as Ryan Sessegnon who is worth £1.35m just by himself, which takes up a significant chunk of Plymouth’s worth.

The likes of Romoney Crichlow (£270K), Ryan Broom (£225K) and Jordan Garrick (£225K) also takes up another £720K.

Eliminating these loan deals from the side gives a more accurate reading of the situation at Home Park, with their value now equaling £2.68 million which is much closer to Exeter than might’ve been expected.

The League Two side do have loan deals of their own that gives a false reading of Exeter’s value, but it is far less significant and brings their total down to £1.17 million.

Perhaps the gap between the two sides is not as big as could’ve been thought, so if the teams do happen to meet in League One next campaign then the rivalry will be as competitive as ever.