Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City are the main rival to one another, with the rivalry described as among the most hostile in British football for those involved in it.

A survey conducted by Football Fans Census in 2003 revealed that Plymouth Argyle supporters consider their main rival to be Exeter City.

Although both share a mutual rivalry with Torquay United as wel, and other less intense rivalries exist with Swindon Town, Portsmouth, Bristol City, and Bristol Rovers, the pair see each other as foes.

In 2019, the derby was ranked as English football's second-biggest rivalry, too. The first match between the two sides was played in 1909 and there have been 93 competitive meetings since then. Plymouth have won 38, Exeter 29, and there have been 26 draws as well.

Incredibly, the two clubs were paired together in the League Cup in both the 1976/77 and 1977/78 seasons with the Grecians coming out on top.

Due to both teams bouncing between divisions over the last few decades, they have not faced off frequent occasions; however, the rivals did play each other last season, Plymouth won at home 4-2 and away 1-0.

Prior to that, Exeter had beaten Plymouth 4-0 in League Two in the 2019/20 season, which was their only clash due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short.

Plymouth were promoted to the Championship last term, meaning that Exeter's promotion to the third tier from League Two during the 2021/22 season only saw them meet for a singular season.

There was even a ‘peace’ match between the two clubs played in 1919 following the end of the First World War. One hundred years on and it is fair to say that clashes between the two are anything but peaceful events.

Clashes between the two clubs in recent times have certainly become major occasions, regardless of the division they are in; but, as ever in derbies, they are often spoiled by violence.

A huge police presence is usually necessary to prevent fights from breaking out and kick-offs are also often brought forward to eliminate the potential for early drinking and trouble. But, rightly or wrongly, it just goes to show what the Devon Derby means to the supporters of both clubs.

How do they compare for ticket prices, though? Here, we take a look at the difference between Plymouth and Exeter for a matchday ticket this season.

Figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available and cheapest matchday ticket available.

Plymouth Argyle ticket prices 2023/24

The cheapest matchday ticket is for Silver tier games, which is set at a lowest price of £23.

Last season, the Pilgrims had an average attendance of 15,579 in League One.

That should only increase this term, with optimism at an all-time high for them under Steven Schumacher in the Championship at present.

Exeter City ticket prices 2023/24

The cheapest matchday ticket is tickets bought in advance and not on the gate, which is set at a lowest price of £20.

Last season, the Grecians themselves had an average attendance of 6,846 in League One.

Optimism is also on the up for Exeter following a fantastic start to their league campaign this term, with Gary Caldwell at the helm after guiding them to 14th last season in their first year in League One.