How does Derby County’s fixture run-in compare to Bolton, Barnsley and Ipswich?

The Sky Bet League One promotion race has been gripping all year and it still seems very hard to call, particularly in terms of the play-offs.

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth have built a slight gap now in the top two, there are some seriously good sides below them all battling for a top six spot.

Ipswich, Bolton, Derby and Barnsley currently occupy the top six but other sides will be looking to break into that fight before the end of the season.

How does Derby’s fixture list for the rest of the season compare to those three sides, though? We look now:

Derby – Plymouth, Oxford, Fleetwood, Peterborough, Ipswich, FGR, MK Dons, Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Burton, Portsmouth

Bolton – Ipswich, Sheff Wed, Plymouth, Exeter, Cambridge, Oxford, Burton, Shrewsbury, Accrington, Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers

Barnsley – Portsmouth, Plymouth, Wycombe, Sheff Wed, Ipswich, Exeter, Morecambe, Burton, Shrews, FGR, Lincoln, Oxford, MK Dons, Peterborough

Ipswich – Accrington, Bolton, Shrewsbury, Barnsley, Derby, Wycombe, Cheltenham, Charlton, Port Vale, Peterborough, Exeter, Fleetwood

Certainly, you might argue that Barnsley’s looks the most daunting with the run of games they have this March, though they do have games in hand on those around them so can cement their position a little more with wins.

Ipswich have all three of their play-off rivals in their next five games, so they also face a potentially make or break next few weeks, whilst Bolton have the top two to face once they play Ipswich.

Derby have Plymouth up next, meanwhile, but only have Ipswich to face in terms of the rest of the top six after that and they will see that as some positive.

Ultimately, though, the fight in League One is never easy and nor is any match, and so each side just needs to keep up their positive form so far this season and get the job done.