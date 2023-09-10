These are how much tickets cost to watch home games at the City Ground and Pride Park.

Nottingham Forest and Derby County both have strong histories of playing in the top flight of English football.

Unfortunately, one team's fortunes has taken more of a turn for the worst than the other.

Forest have begun their second season back in the Premier League. The last time that the Rams were in the top division they set the record for the lowest amount of points ever accrued by a team in a single Premier League season. County are currently in League One

The two sides are in very different positions. The differences continue when you look at the price of a home ticket for each club.

So if you are wanting to go watch a game at Pride Park or the City Ground, here are the cheapest tickets on offer.

Note: for this we are going to look at the prices of the club's next league match, which is at home.

How much is the cheapest adult ticket at Derby County?

For their next home game, against Portsmouth, the cheapest available adult ticket is £25. That will get you a seat in the North Stand. Any adult wanting a seat in this stand will be paying the same price, no matter how close you are to the goal.

Speaking of the goal, this ticket will put you behind the goal. So you'll be able to watch the end to end action without having to twist your neck much.

How much is the cheapest adult ticket at Nottingham Forest?

We run into a bit of a problem with this one. See, for many Premier League clubs, they have a points/membership system that allows you to buy tickets. This makes it easier for people who go to lots of games to get tickets than somebody who hasn't been to any games.

So, currently, to buy an adult ticket for Forest v Burnley, on 18th September, you need to have a MyForest Adult Member 23/24 membership.

The Athletic have said that the way that Forest do it is unusual, compared to most other clubs. They said "A basic membership giving priority access costs £35, but a special membership at £95 gives fans a guarantee of access to tickets for each home game of the season, sort of like a game-by-game opt-in season ticket."

The Athletic have also reported how much the cheapest adult ticket costs at every Premier League ground. At the City Ground, it will set you back £38 for their cheapest adult ticket. It isn't stated which area of the ground this priced ticket would be in.

How much is the cheapest kids ticket at Derby County?

The prices of the rest of County's tickets depend on your age bracket.

The cheapest ticket for kids between the ages of 2-5 is £1, from 6-12 it costs £7, and £13 for those aged 13-17.

If you are only able to buy an alcoholic drink as of, up to, a few years ago (18-21) then a ticket will set you back £19.

All prices are for seats in the North Stand.

How much is the cheapest senior ticket at Derby County?

County categorise an adult as being between the ages of 22 and 64. If you are someone who is aged 65 years or older, then a ticket in the North Stand will cost £19.

How much is the cheapest kids and senior ticket at Nottingham Forest?

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, you have to have one of the MyForest Member 23/24 memberships to be able to see the prices and purchase tickets. So it isn't exactly known as to how much a kids ticket, or a senior ticket, would cost at Nottingham Forest.

If you are wanting to buy tickets for either teams' next home games, click here to buy tickets for Derby County, and click here to buy tickets for Nottingham Forest.