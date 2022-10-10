How does Derby County’s average attendance this season compare to Premier League clubs?

It’s been a really tricky couple of years for Derby County and their supporters.

With off field issues negatively affecting things on the pitch, the club now find themselves down in League One.

With Paul Warne now at the helm, though, and new club ownership in place, it feels like the Rams are finally back on the right track.

Despite the uncertainty and issues the club have faced in recent seasons, one thing that has never wavered is the loyal support of the Pride Park faithful.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at how the Rams attendances for this season stack up against those in England’s top flight – the Premier League.

How do they compare?

In order to establish how they compare, we must first identify what the average attendance has been at Pride Park so far this season.

As per Transfermarkt, the Rams have averaged a home attendance of 27,376 in League One so far this season – the highest average in the division, ahead of the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

But, where would this attendance leave the club were they in the Premier League?

The answer is somewhere between 16th and 17th, with Crystal Palace’s average slightly lower than Derby’s (24,385) and Nottingham Forest’s slightly higher (28,988).

For obvious reasons, largely due to infrastructure and support, Manchester United have the largest average attendance in the top flight, averaging 74,647 per home match so far this campaign.

Derby are well clear of AFC Bournemouth’s attendances though, who have the lowest in the Premier League averaging just 10,166 fans per match.