The M69 motorway in the Midlands is best known for one thing - keeping apart two bitter rivals in the form of Coventry City and Leicester City.

The two cities find themselves 24 miles apart and when their clubs face each other, it normally gets a bit tasty.

Both outfits have won plenty of silverware in their existence - but who has won more? Let's take a look.

There was a world before the Premier League in 1992 where the First Division was the top division in England - but Coventry haven't managed to win that.

Their best-placed finish has been sixth in the 1969-70 season, but Leicester have had more success.

Having been runners-up in 1929, Leicester shocked the world in 2016 when they defied all the odds to win the Premier League title, pipping all the juggernauts of English football in the process.

It is something that the Foxes hold over many English clubs, and it's an achievement that Coventry fans resent.

How many second, third and fourth tier titles have Coventry City and Leicester City won?

Further down the Football League pyramid, both clubs have had plenty of success over the years.

When it comes to the second tier or the Championship, Coventry have won that once in the 1966–67 season, but Leicester have won it a mammoth seven different times, as well as winning the play-offs twice too.

Cov have also won the third tier on three separate occasions, whilst Leicester have won it just the once in 2009, owing to their time mainly spent in the top two leagues in their history.

And whilst Coventry have never won the fourth tier of English football, they were runners-up in 1959 and won the play-offs in 2018.

How many FA Cup and EFL Cup's have Coventry City and Leicester City won?

When it comes to the major domestic trophies in England, Leicester also have one over Coventry too.

They are still equal in FA Cup's however, with the Sky Blues winning their one and only in 1987 under John Sillett's management after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Wembley.

Leicester equalled that achievement in 2021 when five years after lifting the Premier League title, Youri Tielemans' screamer saw the Foxes win 1-0 at Wembley in the final against Chelsea.

They were runners-up on four separate occasions before they finally lifted the famous trophy, with the most recent second-placed finish being in 1969.

As for the EFL Cup, Leicester have been three-time winners of that, including winning it twice in the space of four years in 1997 and 2000 under the management of Martin O'Neill.

It all means that Leicester's trophy cabinet is more full than that of Coventry's, and they can add two Charity Shield's to that as well from 1971 and 2021.

Coventry did appear in the Charity Shield final of 1987 of course following their FA Cup win, but they were defeated 1-0 by Everton to make sure they did not lift that trophy.