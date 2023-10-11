Cardiff City have the bragging rights in South Wales right now after their derby victory against Swansea City last month.

Goals from Ollie Tanner and Aaron Ramsey earned Erol Bulut's side a 2-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium in mid-September as they piled the misery on their Welsh rivals, who had endured a difficult start to the season under new boss Micheal Duff.

It looked at that point like Duff's time in charge of the Swans may be short-lived but he has turned it around and his side have won four on the bounce to climb to 12th - two points behind Cardiff.

They're due to meet again at the Swansea.com Stadium in mid-March, which promises to be another hotly-contested affair.

Today, we're taking an alternative look at the South Wales rivalry as we assess how Cardiff's trophy cabinet compares to Swansea's.

Which trophies have Cardiff City won?

The Bluebirds were established in 1899 and joined the Football League in 1920.

They're the only non-English team to win the FA Cup, having done so by beating Arsenal 1-0 in the final in 1927 when they also won the FA Charity Shield.

That is one of four major domestic finals that Cardiff have reached - having finished as runners-up twice in the FA Cup, in 1925 and 2008, and in the League Cup in 2012.

In terms of league titles, the Welsh club won the Championship in 2012/13, the Third Division in 1946/47, and the fourth tier in 1992/93.

They have also won multiple promotions as runners-up or via the play-offs and finished second in the First Division in 1923/24. The closest they came to European success was reaching the Cup-Winners Cup semi-final in 1967/68.

Cardiff have won the Welsh Cup on 22 occasions, the second most of any club behind AFC Wrexham.

Other trophies include the 1971 FA Youth Cup, the 2002 FAW Premier Cup, and the 2008 Algarve Challenge Cup.

Which trophies have Swansea City won?

Swansea were founded in 1912 and joined the Football League in 1920.

Their trophy cabinet is not quite as impressive as their South Wales rivals' but it still boasts some eye-catching silverware.

While the Swans have never won the FA Cup, despite being semi-finalists in both 1924/25 and 1948/49, they're the only non-English team to win the EFL Cup - something Cardiff have not won - after beating Bradford City in the 2012/13 final.

They are also two-time winners of the EFL Trophy - having tasted success in that competition in 1993/94 and 2005/06.

Turning our attention to league titles, Swansea have won the third tier on three occasions and the fourth tier once. They have been promoted as either runners-up or through the play-offs many times.

The first trophy the club won was the Welsh Cup in 1912/13 and they have gone on to win it 10 times in total while also lifting the FAW Premier Cup twice, in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

The closest the Swans have come to European success was their run to the Round of 16 stage of the 2013/14 Europa League.