Swansea City and Cardiff City are main rivals to each other, with the rivalry described as among the most hostile in British football for those involved in it.

Matches between these two clubs are known as the South Wales derbies and are usually one of the highlights of the season for both sets of supporters. It was only from the late 1960s that the rivalry became marked as significant and much fiercer, though.

Both share other rivals with Newport County and to a lesser extent Bristol City and Bristol Rovers. However, both very rarely meet Newport as they are currently separated by two divisions, while the two clubs share a rivalry with the Bristol sides.

Swansea have won 36 of the 106 competitive meetings, compared to Cardiff's 43, but the Bluebirds also have the biggest victory between the two sides with Swansea losing 5–0 in 1965,

Neither team had done the double until recently, when during the 2021/22 season Swansea completed the first ever double in the rivalry's over 100-year history, beating Cardiff 3-0 and 0-4 home and away.

They completed the same feat last season, winning 2-0 in Swansea and 3-2 in Cardiff. The Swans have certainly had the better of the games in recent years, whilst beating them is often the highlight of the season for Bluebirds fans, but they have only won one of the last nine South Wales derby games.

They face each other at the Cardiff City Stadium following the international break's conclusion. The game is on Saturday 16th September and kicks off at 19:45 (UK time). The reverse fixture in Swansea is currently set to be played on Saturday 16th March at 15:00 (UK time).

How do they compare for ticket prices, though? Here, we take a look at the difference between Cardiff and Swansea for a matchday ticket this season.

Figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available and cheapest matchday ticket available.

Swansea City ticket prices 2023/24

The cheapest matchday ticket is for Category C games, which is set at a lowest price of £27. Meanwhile, the cheapest season ticket is £345.

Last season, Swansea had an average attendance of 16,821 in the Championship.

Swansea lost manager Russell Martin to Southampton this summer, but Michael Duff has taken charge in South Wales and he will be looking to build on last season's 10th-placed finish.

The Swans have had a strong summer, but fans will be desperate to remain competitive following the loss of star striker Joel Piroe to Leeds.

Cardiff City ticket prices 2023/24

The cheapest matchday ticket is for Bronze Category games, which is set at a lowest price of £22 in some areas of the stadium. Meanwhile, the cheapest season ticket is £299.

Last season, Cardiff themselves had an average attendance of 19,020.

The Bluebirds avoided relegation after a turbulent campaign which saw Steve Morison and Mark Hudson dismissed before Sabri Lamouchi guided the club to safety.

Erol Bulut has taken charge at the Cardiff City Stadium and fans will no doubt be keen to see an improvement on their league position from last season, with midfielder Aaron Ramsey also back in action after his return to South Wales.