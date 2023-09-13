Bristol City's start to the Championship season may have pleasantly surprised supporters.

The Robins came into the season with a sense of uncertainty, as they haven’t really tested the top half of the table in recent years and have lost some key men in the past two windows.

But five games into the new campaign, Bristol City are sitting just outside the play-offs, with them only suffering one defeat.

The club had a busy summer of incomings and outgoings, but while some of them have settled already, Nigel Pearson will hope they continue to get better and better as the season goes on.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

As we wait to see how the signings fare this season, here at Football League World, we have looked at Bristol City’s market value and compared it to that of their local rivals, Bristol Rovers.

How does Bristol City’s market value compare to Bristol Rovers’?

Bristol City being in the Championship means they will have a bigger market value than most EFL clubs and it currently stands at €32.85m, according to Transfermarkt.

In the summer just gone, the club spent some money on new recruits, which include Knight, McCrorie, and Dickie.

The summer arrivals join a squad that already has a mix of seasoned pros, like Nahki Wells and Matty James, and rising stars, like Sam Bell and Tommy Conway.

It does not come as a surprise that Bristol City have a bigger market value than Bristol Rovers given that the Robins are in the Championship and the Gas are in League One.

Bristol Rovers’ current market value stands at €12.13m, as per Transfermarkt - more than twice as small as their rivals. The majority of the League One side's summer activity was either free transfers or loan deals, with the exception being defender Connor Taylor, who came in for a fee.

Who is Bristol City’s most valued player?

According to Transfermarkt, the player who has the biggest market value at Ashton Gate is Knight.

As previously mentioned, the midfielder only joined the club in the summer transfer window just gone from League One side Derby County.

The 22-year-old had been with the Rams since an early age, playing 166 times for the club, but Bristol City made their move to sign the Republic of Ireland international.

He has now played all seven games for the Robins this season and looks to be an important player under Pearson. His market value currently stands at €4.00 million.

Who is Bristol Rovers’ most valued player?

The player who has the biggest market value at Bristol Rovers is attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, according to Transfermarkt.

The 20-year-old joined the League One side in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

Vale was on loan at Hull City last season but now finds himself at the Memorial Stadium, looking to help Bristol Rovers reach the Championship.

The midfielder has so far played five times for the club but has yet to start in the league, but he will hope that changes soon as he looks to impress manager Joey Barton.

As expected, Bristol Rovers don’t have as many high-value players as their rivals with Vale being their highest, with a market value of €2.00 million.