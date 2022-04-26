How does Blackpool’s squad market value compare to Preston North End?

Blackpool and Preston North End are having a fairly similar season and sit right next to one another in the table as it stands.

Preston currently have the upper hand sitting in 15th whilst Blackpool are 16th in the league.

However, there is just one point separating the two sides as it stands and Blackpool also have a game in hand.

Blackpool may be able to finish ahead of Preston given their remaining games are against Barnsley, Derby and Peterborough, all sides who are already relegated whilst Preston face Barnsley and then Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

Here, we take a look at how the club’s compare in terms of market value of the squads according to Transfermarkt.

The current market value of Blackpool’s squad is £12.11million with the defensive and midfielder players being worth the most money.

Currently Blackpool’s most highest valued players are Kevin Stewart and Callum Connolly who are both defensive midfielders valued at £1.8million.

In comparison, the current market value of Preston’s squad is £30.62million with midfielder Alan Browne valued highest at £3.15million.

Similarly to Blackpool, Preston’s most expensive area of the pitch is midfield although the figures between the value in the two clubs differ significantly.

Blackpool’s midfield is valued at £3.96million whilst Preston’s is £10.71million putting them miles in front.

In fact, all over the pitch Preston’s value is miles ahead of Blackpool’s.

Comparing the value of goalkeepers, Blackpool come in at £675,000 whilst Preston have the figure of £1.71million.

The Seasiders defence is valued at £3.96million whilst the Lilywhites come in at £9.11million.

Finally Blackpool’s strikers are worth £3.51million with Preston’s valued at £9.09million.

Therefore these figures show us that despite the club’s doing very similarly this season, on paper Preston should be doing a much better job than Blackpool are.

Furthermore, this is set to be further emphasised should Blackpool successfully finish above Preston in the league by the end of the season.

At the same time, credit must be given to Blackpool for the job they have done this season.

Despite having a squad with a much lower market value than Preston, they have been able to compete in the Championship and put themselves in a respectable position that they will no doubt be hoping to build off next season.