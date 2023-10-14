How does Blackburn Rovers' trophy cabinet compare to Burnley, Blackpool and Preston?

Highlights Blackburn Rovers have a rich history of success, with six FA Cup wins, a League Cup win, and multiple league titles.

There haven't been many occasions in recent times when Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Blackpool and Preston North End have overlapped and all been in the same league.

Last season, though, was one of those rare moments when this happened. The Turf Moor residents were obviously the most notable of these four Lancashire-based Championship sides last season. They finished on 101 points, only losing three games all season, and are widely regarded as one of the best second tier sides of all time.

At the other end of the spectrum, Blackpool were relegated down to League One. They finished second bottom of the league on 44 points; even if they'd won two more games, they still would have been short of half the amount of points Burnley were able to put on the board.

Blackburn and Preston, on the other hand, didn't quite have the highs and lows of the other two sides. Rovers missed out on the final play-off spot due to their odd goal difference of -2, and PNE achieved a 12th place finish with 63 points.

But that is last season. What about their histories? How do the success and trophy cabinets of these four Lancashire sides compare?

How many trophies have Blackburn Rovers won?

Rovers have had a fair amount of success over their near 150-year history. They've won the prestigious FA Cup on six occasions, they won the League Cup in the 2001-02 season, and, of course, they have a fair few league titles under their belt.

In total, the club has won the various leagues that it has been in six times. Rovers won the Second and Third Division titles once each, and they won the First Division three times, as well as the Charity Shield (Community Shield) in 1912.

But the one that'll probably be most fondly remembered is that of the 1994-95 Premier League season, which saw Alan Shearer netting 34 times and Rovers lift the title.

How many trophies have Burnley won?

The Clarets have had the most recent successes out of all four of the clubs- the Second Division league title glory in 2023 only came seven years after their last league winning campaign. They also won the Championship in the 2015-16 season, and, before that, they'd won the second tier crown twice more, in the 1972-73 season and the 1897-98 season.

Burnley have twice won the First Division (1920-21 & 1959-60), and they topped the Third Division in the 1981-82 campaign.

On top of their triumphant league efforts, the Clarets have some cups in their trophy cabinet, namely the 1914 FA Cup and the Charity Shield in 1960 and 1973 (although the '60 one was shared between Burnley and Wolves).

How many trophies have Blackpool won?

The Tangerines are yet to win a First Division title. In fact, their only trophy-lifting league campaign was in the 1929-30 season, where they finished top of the second tier.

The only other silverware that's part of their rather empty cabinet is an FA Cup win in 1953, and two Football League Trophy wins in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

How many trophies have Preston North End won?

The Lilywhites are the only club out of the four to have won a league title at every level of English professional football.

The first of those league-winning seasons came in 1889-90 when they won the First Division, just a decade after the club's formation. They would repeat their success in the next season.

PNE's league title wins are rather linear. After their two, and only, First Division crowns, their next three were in the 1903-04, 1912-13, and 1950-51 campaigns, where they topped the Second Division.

That was the end of their first-place finishes in that tier of English football as they next succeeded in capturing the Third Division title in the 1970-71 campaign.

The only title that breaks the pattern of winning lower tier titles as the years went on was Preston's 1994-95 fourth tier winning season, which came five years before their most recent league trophy, when they won the 1999-2000 Third Division crown.

To add on top of all of this, Preston have won two FA Cups and a Charity Shield.

How does Blackburn Rovers' trophy cabinet compare to Burnley, Blackpool and Preston?

Rovers comfortably have a bigger trophy cabinet than the Seasiders and the Clarets. But, when it comes to Preston, they easily beat them all when it comes to winning leagues.

But, the strong argument that Rovers fans can throw back is that no Preston fans remember them winning their First Division titles, and that Blackburn have won four more FA Cups than they have.