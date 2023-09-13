Highlights Blackburn Rovers' squad market value is €52.25 million, with winger Tyrhys Dolan considered the club's most valuable player at €8 million.

Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley reignited their long and fierce rivalry last season, as the two went head to head in the Championship.

Ultimately, it was Burnley who would come out on top in those matches. The Clarets claimed a 3-0 win at Turf Moor, before a 1-0 victory at Ewood Park in April secured the Championship title, as they won promotion back to the Premier League in Vincent Kompany's first season in charge.

Blackburn's season, meanwhile, would end in disappointment, as they missed out on a shot at promotion via the play-offs on goal difference on the final day of the season.

So, with Blackburn remaining a Championship club for the 2023/24 season, while Burnley are back playing in the Premier League, what has that done to the difference in the market values of the two sides, as they now stand?

Here, we've taken a look at the squad values of both Blackburn Rovers and Burnley - according to Transfermarkt - in order to find out just how much difference there is, in the amount that the squads of these two rivals are thought to be worth.

Blackburn Rovers squad market value in 2023/24

Having missed out on the chance to win promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, Blackburn saw a number of players depart Ewood Park over the course of the summer.

In total, ten first-team options would move on from Jon Dahl Tomasson's side while the market was open, either permanently or on loan.

Among those was Ben Brereton-Diaz, the club's top scorer in each of the last two seasons, whose emergence onto the international stage with Chile also contributed to a considerable increase in his value, although his expiring contract meant he exited Rovers for Villarreal on a free transfer.

Other important and experienced players such as Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala and Thomas Kaminski would also depart the club during the course of the summer.

Meanwhile, Blackburn would add seven new players to their squad over the summer, including the loan signings of Andrew Moran and James Hill from Premier League sides Brighton and Bournemouth respectively.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

All that means that Blackburn's current squad market value is now thought to be €52.25million, with winger Tyrhys Dolan considered to be the club's most valuable individual, at €8million.

Burnley squad market value in 2023/24

Given they were preparing for a return to the Premier League, it was not surprising to see some considerable changes in Burnley's squad over the course of the summer transfer window as well.

While six senior players would depart Turf Moor, there were plenty to make the move to that part of Lancashire, with 15 new players added to Vincent Kompany's first-team squad.

That greater recruitment, combined with the fact they are playing at a higher level, means it is no surprise to see that Burnley's squad value is now significantly higher than that of Blackburn's.

It is claimed that the Clarets' squad now has a market value of €229.55million, with midfielder Sander Berge, a summer signing from Sheffield United, said to be the club's most valued individual at €20million.