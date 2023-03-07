How does Blackburn Rovers’ fixture run-in compare to Luton, Norwich and Boro?

Blackburn Rovers gave their Championship play-off hopes a major boost on Saturday afternoon, with a statement 1-0 win over second placed Sheffield United at Ewood Park.

That result made it five straight wins in all competitions for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, and will therefore have given them growing confidence, that they can indeed secure a top six finish this season.

But with such a congested table, that is still far from guaranteed, especially given there are plenty of league games still to be played before the final standings are decided.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at what chance Blackburn may have of securing that position, by comparing their run-in with that of the other sides currently occupying a play-off place: Middlesbrough, Luton and Norwich, right here.

To begin with, home form has been key for Blackburn this season, with only league leaders Burnley recording more points (44) on their own patch than Tomasson’s side this season.

As a result, the fact that six of their remaining 11 league games in the regular campaign are at Ewood Park, does feel like a positive for Tomasson’s men.

Elsewhere in this play-off race, Middlesbrough will also have home advantage in six of their remaining 11 league games, although Luton and Norwich will benefit from that on five more occasions in their last 11 outings.

Of the teams they have left to play, Blackburn do still have some considerable challenges although that Ewood Park form could play a part here.

While they may have to play six sides currently in the top half in their remaining fixtures, four of those, Burnley, Luton, Norwich and Coventry, must all make the trip to Ewood, with only Preston and Millwall to host Blackburn, who are therefore left with five games against bottom half sides, two of which are at Ewood.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, do have the apparent advantage of only having to play five more teams currently in the top half, with Preston, Burnley, Norwich and Coventry travelling to the Riverside, while they must go to Luton, with six teams in the bottom half still to face as well.

Like Blackburn, Luton face the challenge of taking on six top half teams as things stand, including a trip to Ewood Park. They also still have to travel to Sheffield United, Sunderland and Millwall, while Watford and Middesbrough go to Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are therefore left with the prospect of taking on six teams in the bottom half of the table, between now and the end of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Norwich’s away trips to top half teams see them face Blackburn, Middlesbrough and West Brom while of those currently in the top 12, Sunderland and Sheffield United must travel to Kenilworth Road.

They therefore, also have six teams left to play in the bottom half of the division, with three at home, and three away.

With that in mind, it seems there is currently little to split Blackburn, and these other three sides in terms of the challenges they face to secure a place in the play-offs right now, meaning that fittingly for the Championship, this could come down to very small margins indeed.