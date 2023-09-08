Birmingham City have done extremely well during the early stages of this season, taking 11 points from a possible 15.

Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield has been crucial in allowing them to pick up an extra four points, with his goals against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall effectively winning Blues those points.

Not only has their new ownership breathed some life into the club as have the additions to their squad and the good thing about their summer transfer business is the fact they have been given the license to bring the majority of their signings in on a permanent basis.

This will allow John Eustace and his coaching staff to build for the long term and this is much-needed after a number of years of relying quite heavily on the loan market.

Heading into the international break, they will only get stronger with Eustace now having extra time on the training pitch to improve his team and the way they are collaborating.

They can't expect to go unbeaten for too much longer - but if they can secure a top-half finish at the end of this term - that will be progress after years of underwhelming league finishes under their previous owners.

How does Birmingham City's start compare to the 2013/14 campaign?

Birmingham had been back in the Championship for a couple of years by the time they began their 2023/24 campaign.

They failed to make a good start to that term, recording just four points from a possible 15 in their opening five league games.

Blues looked to have stabilised themselves around the Christmas period, going unbeaten in the league for a decent amount of time.

But they were extremely poor in 2014, losing their last five league games coming into the final day of the season.

It looked as though they were going to be relegated after going 2-0 down against Bolton Wanderers - but Nikola Zigic pulled one back for the visitors and Paul Caddis scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure their second-tier status and send Doncaster Rovers down to League One on goal difference.

How does Birmingham City's wage bill compare in 2023/24 to 2013/14?

The 2023/24 squad's average wage (according to an ESTIMATE from Capology) is £5,297 per week.

The highest estimated earner is Krystian Bielik on £20,000 per week and that isn't a surprise considering his pedigree, with Juninho Bacuna, Ivan Sunjic and Neil Etheridge also earning more than £15,000 per week.

It has to be taken into account that some of their first-teamers haven't been given an estimated wage yet, including most of their summer signings.

They are likely to be on decent wages considering they have the license to spend following some key summer sales and the windfall they generated from Jude Bellingham's move.

Some of the 2013/14 squad haven't been assigned salaries on Capology either, but their estimated average wage is much lower than 2023/24 at £3,767.

Nikola Zigic alone was on an estimated £60,000 per week according to the same website, with no other member of the 2013/14 squad earning more than £10,000.

This contrast between 2013/14 and 2023/24 is no surprise considering the rise in transfer fees over the past decade - and with the revenue they generated in the summer - Blues can probably afford to have their current wage bill.

The 2023/24 estimated weekly payroll is £165,962 and the 2013/14 estimated weekly payroll is £161,981 though, so that isn't a huge difference.