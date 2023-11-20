Highlights Aston Villa's last major trophy was in 1996, while Birmingham City's was in 2011, making Villa fans eager for silverware.

Villa's success in the Premier League can be attributed to good investments and strategic recruitment, with the potential for Champions League football next season.

Birmingham City spends significantly less on wages compared to Villa, but with new owners, there might be more investment to bring the club back to the Premier League.

Surprisingly, the latest major trophy won by either of these two sides was the League Cup by Birmingham City in 2011. This will hurt Aston Villa fans, with the side desperate to claim silverware due to the last trophy they lifted coming back in 1996 in the form of the League Cup.

Since 2011, both sides have spent time in the Championship, but Villa have managed to climb out of the division and are going strong back in the Premier League. This sign of strength is partially due to the good investments made by the owners, while Birmingham’s new owners will be looking to emulate this success.

Here, Football League World compares the current spending on wages by both sides, thanks to the estimations provided by Capology.

How are Birmingham City and Aston Villa getting on in 2023/24?

The Blues started the season well before they decided to sack John Eustace. The club were sitting in the play-off spots before the appointment of Wayne Rooney, but since then they have catapulted down the table. The new owners fell into the trap of bringing in a big-name manager to excite people, but there was no need as Eustace was getting the most from his side, and it will be intriguing to see how Rooney looks to fix things after his terrible start as manager.

Aston Villa are completely different from their Second City rivals, as they compete towards the top of the Premier League. The form at Villa Park has brought a lot of excitement for fans, with the serious potential of Champions League football next season. Unai Emery is working his magic at the club, and this has come from clever tactical implementation and good recruitment.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Birmingham City wage bill - (£13,228,000, annually)

As per Capology, The Blues are spending around £254,385 per week on the playing squad, with their highest earner being Krystian Bielik. The Polish player is earning £20,000 a week and is the only player at the club earning this amount weekly.

The club had previously had to be careful with their investment and the wages of each player. However, it will be interesting to see how much investment is made in the players and their wages under the new owners as they look to bring the club back to the Premier League.

Birmingham City highest earners, as per Capology Player Gross P/W (GBP) Krystian Bielik £20,000 Oliver Burke £18,000 Juninho Bacuna £17,885 Ivan Sunjic £17,500 Neil Etheridge £17.500

Aston Villa wage bill – (£117,000,000, annually)

As per Capology, Villa have a squad with 24 players on a wage of over £20,000 a week, with 12 of these players on over £100,000 a week. This is in another stratosphere compared to the financial might of their rivals as they push for elite European football.

The club has three players earning £150,000 a week, making them the highest earners at the club. These players come in the form of Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, and Clement Lenglet, surprisingly all French speakers.

The club will likely spend more next season should they qualify for the Champions League due to the increased draw factor of a club in such a position, and with the new format of the competition and Emery’s ability to turn Villa Park into a fortress, it seems inevitable.