Birmingham City and Aston Villa have both enjoyed pretty decent starts to the 2023/24 campaign.

Securing a 3-1 win against fellow Midlands side West Bromwich Albion on Friday, Blues are currently in sixth place going into the international break and that is a remarkable achievement considering they have spent much of the past five years at the bottom end of the Championship.

However, Blues' board have taken the decision to part ways with John Eustace, with the club wanting to go in a different direction and employ a manager who will implement a 'no fear' style of play.

Whoever succeeds Eustace, and it looks as though it will be Wayne Rooney, will have a good opportunity to guide the Midlands outfit to a decent league finish this season.

However, they will face a lot of pressure coming into the job considering the decision to sack Eustace hasn't been a hugely popular one.

Although Blues are in a good position, rivals Villa are in an even better position at the moment and that isn't a surprise considering they have Unai Emery in charge.

Qualifying for Europe at the end of last term, Villa are currently in fifth place in the Premier League and considering they were in the second tier not too long ago, their fanbase will be extremely grateful for the position they are in currently.

Focusing more on the past though, we compare Birmingham and Villa's trophy cabinets.

What does Birmingham City's trophy cabinet look like?

The most notable parts of Birmingham's trophy cabinet are their two League Cup titles.

They actually won their first League Cup against Villa - and that triumph came during the 1962/63 season.

It was a two-legged tie - and Birmingham made full use of their home advantage in the first leg to secure a 3-1 victory.

That away goal gave Villa a glimmer of hope that they would be able to turn things around - but the second leg finished 0-0 and that ensured Gil Merrick's men lifted the trophy.

They were runners-up in the same competition in 2001 - but secured their second League Cup win ten years later.

Overcoming West Ham United in the semis, they faced Arsenal in the final and secured a 2-1 win courtesy of Obafemi Martins' late winner.

Blues also won the First Division play-offs back in 2002, securing a win against Norwich City on penalties to get themselves to the top flight. They have also won automatic promotion from the second tier on numerous occasions, both as champions and runners-up.

How does Aston Villa's trophy cabinet compare to Birmingham's?

Unfortunately for Blues, Villa have outshone them in terms of the silverware they have won.

The latter have won the top-tier title on seven occasions - and they have also won the FA Cup the same number of times.

Birmingham, on the other hand, have only been able to come runners-up in the FA Cup.

Also winning the League Cup on five occasions and the English Super Cup, perhaps their most impressive achievements were winning the European Champion Clubs' Cup (the equivalent of the Champions League) back in 1981/82 and the UEFA Super Cup.

They were also victorious in the Intertoto Cup on two occasions, in 2001 and 2008.