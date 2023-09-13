How does Birmingham City's market value compare to Aston Villa?

Birmingham City's market value will probably increase considerably in the coming years considering the types of players they have brought in.

They may have used the loan market during the summer transfer window to bring in Jay Stansfield but because of the revenue they have been able to generate in recent months, they also signed several permanent additions.

This is a refreshing change for a side that have been heavily reliant on loanees in recent seasons.

Under Tom Wagner, that looks set to come to an end. Even though Blues had the opportunity to use the loan market further, the American has opted against this and that will help John Eustace to build for the long term.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Amid speculation, it remains to be seen whether Eustace will remain at St Andrew's for a long time, but the Midlands side look to be on the right track regardless and that will be a major relief to their supporters who will have been extremely worried about the possibility of the club being relegated to League One.

Their strong start will have helped to ease any fears, as well as their takeover.

What is Birmingham City's market value?

According to Transfermarkt, they are worth a whopping €54.35m which isn't a bad total at all.

Six of their eight most valuable players arrived in the summer, with Ethan Laird worth the most at €8m.

Some would argue that the full-back's career has stalled slightly because of his loan spells away from former club Manchester United, but he now has a decent amount of experience under his belt and is only 22 at this stage.

Juninho Bacuna is the second most valuable player (at €5m) and that isn't a shock considering his contributions to Blues' cause since his arrival at St Andrew's.

Dion Sanderson, Cody Drameh, Lee Buchanan, Tyler Adams, and Emanuel Aiwu are next on the list with all worth €3m or more. Krystian Bielik, meanwhile, is worth €2.8m but it wouldn't be a surprise to see that go up if he can stay fit and shine this term.

Not only has their summer business allowed the club to be this valuable but also their young players with Jordan James (€3m) and George Hall (€2.8m) being valued highly despite their inexperience. They have a high amount of potential.

How does Birmingham City's market value compare to Aston Villa?

You have to bear in mind that Aston Villa are now competing in a European competition after finishing in seventh place during the previous campaign.

That's an impressive record for last term and Villa haven't been afraid to spend this summer.

Transfermarkt believes their market value is now €597.7m, which is an astonishing amount for a side that were in the Championship not so long ago.

Their five most valuable players are worth €217m alone, with Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz their highest-valued men.

Diaby is worth €50m and this isn't a shock considering the Midlands side spent around £51.9m to buy him from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

22 of Unai Emery's men are worth eight-figure fees according to Transfermarkt, just showing the gulf in class there is between Birmingham and Villa at this point.

But Blues can't be discouraged by that - because they are on the right path and shouldn't risk jeopardising that by spending beyond their means. It doesn't seem as though they did that in the summer which is a real positive.