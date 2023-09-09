Birmingham City's squad has been revolutionised during the summer transfer window, and fortunes have taken a turn as a result.

The Blues are one of the form teams in the Championship, and currently sit fourth, above the likes of Southampton, Leeds United, Norwich City and Sunderland.

Other than a shock Carabao Cup exit to Cardiff City, Birmingham fans have not had a lot to complain about. So far this season, John Eustace's side have won four and drawn two of their six second tier outings, and look unrecognisable from the team that slumped to a 17th place finish last term.

A number of the club's 11 new recruits have hit the ground running since coming through the door at St Andrews. Jay Stansfield, who joined on loan from Fulham has netted two goals in his first two games for the club. Japanese winger Koji Miyoshi has had a similar effect, both scoring and assisting.

Krystian Bielik was another smart piece of business. He joined the club permanently from Derby County following a season-long loan spell last term. The Poland international has started all five contests so far, impressing in each.

This upturn in fortunes will compel more people to want to buy tickets, but how much will they set you back, and how does this compare to their second city rivals, Aston Villa?

How much will a ticket cost you at Birmingham City?

Tickets to watch Birmingham live at St Andrews are currently slightly harder to come by than usual. There are currently ongoing renovations of the historic stadium that are not yet completed. In an update issued in July, the club announced that they want to have reopened the Kop Stand by November, which will return the ground to its full capacity.

However, tickets can still be purchased, and they are some of the more expensive in the Championship. The cheapest tickets will set an adult back just £22.50 for Category C fixtures, and this will allow you to sit in the Main Stand Lower, or Arthur's Area Lower. These increase to £32.50 for Category A fixtures.

Seats in the Kop Corner are the most expensive, ranging from £35 to £40 based on the fixture's category. Prices are lowered for seniors, and people under the age of 22, but for adults, a single ticket could set you back £40.

How do Aston Villa's ticket prices compare?

Aston Villa are a team on the up, and their ticket prices reflect this. The Villans finished seventh in the Premier League last season, and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Villa's matches are separated into two categories. The cheapest Category B adult ticket will cost £40.50, which is £18 more expensive than the cheapest offering at Birmingham. The most expensive for a similar fixture are the zone one seats which cost £51.

These prices naturally increase if the contest falls into category A. A zone four ticket will set you back £48 whilst zone one will cost a huge £68.

This is a significant £28 increase when compared to their second city counterparts.