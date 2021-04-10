‘How do we have this bloke?’, ‘So good’ – These Bournemouth fans react to 24-y/o’s display in emphatic win

Bournemouth moved into the play-offs after a convincing 4-1 win over Coventry City at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

Whilst it was a very impressive team performance from the Cherries, there was one man who stood out for the hosts; Arnaut Danjuma.

The winger has been brilliant for the team this season, and he continued his own excellent form by scoring two to take his tally to 11 for the season.

As well as that, the 24-year-old, who was unplayable at times, registered an assist as Jonathan Woodgate’s side made it four wins on the bounce.

Danjuma is going to be crucial for the south coast outfit if they are to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, and that’s something that looks possible when he’s playing like this.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with how the ex-Club Brugge man played, and here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

