Charlton Athletic

‘How do we go from signing Stockley to this?’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to fresh player update

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have announced that midfielder Ben Watson has signed a new contract with the club.

Watson joined Charlton following the expiration of his contract with Championship side Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal last summer.

The midfielder has since gone on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring once, as the club finished seventh in the League One table.

Now, Watson will once again help Nigel Adkins’ side battle for promotion back to the Championship next season, after it was confirmed that the 35-year-old has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

That is something that secures his future at The Valley until the end of next season, as Watson continues a first-team playing career that first began with Charlton’s London rivals Crystal Palace in 2003.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Watson’s extension, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on that new deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


