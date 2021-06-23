‘How do we go from signing Stockley to this?’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to fresh player update

Charlton Athletic have announced that midfielder Ben Watson has signed a new contract with the club.

Watson joined Charlton following the expiration of his contract with Championship side Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal last summer.

The midfielder has since gone on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring once, as the club finished seventh in the League One table.

Now, Watson will once again help Nigel Adkins’ side battle for promotion back to the Championship next season, after it was confirmed that the 35-year-old has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

That is something that secures his future at The Valley until the end of next season, as Watson continues a first-team playing career that first began with Charlton’s London rivals Crystal Palace in 2003.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Watson’s extension, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on that new deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

The money spent on Pearce and Watson would have been better spent elsewhere. These two aren’t exactly going to hp us blow L1 out the water. Here’s hoping there’s some better transfer news to come over the coming weeke — Anthony Green (@AntTheAddick) June 22, 2021

Quality player, quality guy to have around. Too many fans watch the ball, Watson is a wise head to have around the club, all our best results had him in the team. Glad we’ve kept him. Now let’s bring some new young blood in around him. — Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) June 22, 2021

He’s actually a good footballer … too slow for some, but the link up was good. Experience amongst the incoming and current youngsters… as he’s said, on and off the pitch wants to do well, I doubt same £ as last year. A long season and can do a job. — John Rees (@JohnReesy17) June 22, 2021

Need some pacy players around him. The titanic could change direction quicker — k_valley (@FULLERK88) June 22, 2021

Don’t mean to be too negative but I preferred Pratley. If we planned to keep either one of the two I’d have gone for DP. — Mike H (@mikehn001) June 22, 2021

Very good 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Elliott Crabb (@EllCrabb) June 22, 2021

Nahhhh 🤦‍♂️ — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) June 22, 2021

At least he’ll be good for the dressing room — FK216 (@FrankieKeane3) June 22, 2021

Gods sake, how do we go from signing stockley to this 😤 — emma (@emma28012800) June 22, 2021