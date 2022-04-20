How do Steven Schumacher’s stats as Plymouth Argyle manager compare to Ryan Lowe so far?

With two games left to play Plymouth Argyle have a two-point cushion inside the play-off places.

The Pilgrims were largely tipped to struggle towards the bottom end this term and have produced some very memorable displays to overperform in comparison to their budget.

Argyle will be eyeing promotion to the second tier in just their second season since making the leap from League Two.

The reigns of Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher in the hotseat have culminated in this opportunity to reach the Championship, with the latter leading them through the season’s closing exchanges.

Lowe left the Argyle dugout for Preston North End in early December, expected to take Schumacher and the club’s promotion hopes with him, but the latter stayed put and will fancy his chances of locking horns with some more experienced EFL managers in the play-offs.

Lowe ended his spell with the Pilgrims having managed 128 games, yielding a return of 1.55 points per game.

Plymouth burst out of the traps this season, winning ten, drawing six and losing just four in their opening 20 before Lowe departed, a 2021/22 record of 1.8 points per game.

Schumacher has carried on himself and Lowe’s project seamlessly and has almost performed identically to how they began the campaign with Lowe as the central figure.

Since Lowe’s departure, Schumacher has won 13, drawn four and lost seven, picking up 43 points from 24 matches at an average of 1.79 points per game, there is only 0.01 points per game in it this season.

It is almost impossible to split them, and carrying the pressure of the top six race and approaching the season’s climax, there is certainly an argument that Plymouth have performed better since Schumacher was promoted to the number one job.

The proof will be in the pudding, with Argyle still having a lot of work to do to secure their place in the play-offs, with Sunderland and Oxford United battling for every point just outside of the play-offs.

Argyle have the difficult tests of Wigan Athletic away and Milton Keynes Dons at home to round off the campaign, and if they taste defeat in both of them, they will likely miss out.