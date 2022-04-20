How do Steve Bruce’s stats at West Brom compare to Valerien Ismael so far?

West Brom started this season under the management of Valerien Ismael but he was relieved from his duties at the start of February due to a poor run of form.

The Baggies appointed Steve Bruce as their replacement and he has been in charge since, overseeing nine games so far.

Here we take a look at how the statistics of both managers compare to see how this decision is going for the club.

Win Percentages

Ismael was appointed by the club at the start of the season initially signing a four year contract.

During his time with the club, he oversaw 31 games of which his side won 12, drew nine and lost ten of those games making his win percentage 38.71%.

Since Steve Bruce has been in charge, he has overseen 14 games therefore just under half of the number Ismael did and has led his side to four wins, three draws and seven losses giving him a win percentage of 28.6%

Although Bruce has had less time so far to put his stamp on things and cement his team, under his tenure, West Brom have the same amount of losses as they do wins and draws combined.

Goals for and against

Under Ismael at the start of the season, West Brom were pretty much scoring a goal for every one they conceded.

By the time the Frenchman left, West Brom had scored 35 goals and conceded 32 making their goal difference just positive at +3.

Given he was in charge for 31 games, it’s clear to see that the team was not scoring enough under him as they had just over one goal per game.

However, under Bruce the record for conceding and scoring is similar having scored 12 goals and conceded 13 since he took over.

This makes his goal difference just negative but on paper that bit worse than it was under Ismael.

We can see that West Brom are scoring more goals under the management of Bruce but it also shows that every time West Brom put themselves in positions to score, they open themselves up at the back and also allow themselves the risk of conceding.

Therefore, this suggests some new players are needed to add to the squad rather than it just being about the manger.

League position

When Valerien Ismael left the club, West Brom sat fifth in the table therefore placing them in the play-off positions looking towards the end of the season.

When Steve Bruce took over, West Brom had moved down to sixth in the league and still occupying a play-off spot.

However, the Baggies now find themselves 12th in the league and six points away from the play-offs with the race over for them this season.

Therefore we can see that West Brom have gone down under the management of Bruce.

As it stands so far, Steve Bruce’s statistics suggest he is doing a worse job that Ismael was doing.

This is not suggesting that West Brom were wrong to make the change, but so far Bruce hasn’t convinced us that he is the man to take them back up.

However, the ex-Newcastle boss will be given the summer in the hope he can improve his side to push on next season.