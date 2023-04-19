Sheffield Wednesday maintained their League One automatic promotion push with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Owls took the lead in the 28th minute when the Gas gave possession away cheaply and Lee Gregory capitalised to set up Barry Bannan, before Akin Famewo added a second just before half time.

Rovers halved the deficit immediately after the break when Aaron Collins took advantage of poor defending to finish James Belshaw's long ball and set up a tense second half. The hosts had John Marquis' goal ruled out for offside late on, but Wednesday held on for a crucial three points.

The victory was even more important with the two sides above them, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, both picking up maximum points against Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale respectively.

Darren Moore's side remain third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich and two points behind leaders Plymouth, but both the Tractor Boys and the Pilgrims have a game in hand.

It seems as though it now a three horce race for the two automatic promotion spots as fourth-placed Barnsley are now six points behind Ipswich after being held to a 0-0 draw at Lincoln City, but with the two sides meeting next week, Michael Duff's men could come back into contention.

We looked at how the remaining fixtures of each of the sides compare ahead of the run-in...

Sheffield Wednesday

Remaining fixtures: Exeter City (H), Shrewsbury Town (A), Derby County (H)

Wednesday arguably face favourable fixtures in their next two games, but as we have seen during the Owls' run of two wins in the last nine games, there is no easy game in this division.

They face a home clash on Saturday against an Exeter City side who are without a win in their last five games, losing the previous four, so Moore's men will be strong favourites, particularly considering their excellent record at Hillsborough this season.

The trip to Shrewsbury also looks incredibly winnable for the Owls, with the Shrews having lost five of their last six games, but they put up a resilient display against Plymouth on Tuesday night, with the Pilgrims needing a 96th-minute winner to secure all three points.

However, the meeting with Derby on the final day looks potentially tricky and it could be crucial for both teams, with the Rams currently sitting in seventh place and in need of points to secure a play-off spot.

Wednesday have a significant disadvantage in that they have played a game more than all three of their rivals, meaning there is little margin for error in the next three games, with maximum points likely to be needed to give them any chance of automatic promotion.

Plymouth Argyle

Remaining fixtures: Cambridge United (H), Bristol Rovers (H), Burton Albion (H), Port Vale (A)

Argyle have a huge advantage in the promotion race with their next three games being at Home Park.

The Pilgrims have the best home record in the division and they will be expected to get maximum points against three sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the table.

However, Cambridge have been much-improved recently with three wins and a draw in their last five games as they battle against relegation, while Bristol Rovers and Burton have both proven to be tough opponents for some of the top sides in recent weeks, with the Brewers beating Barnsley and Wednesday and drawing with Bolton.

But there is no doubt that on paper, Argyle's run in seems the most favourable of the promotion contenders.

Ipswich Town

Peterborough United (A), Barnsley (A), Exeter City (H), Fleetwood Town (A)

In contrast, the Tractor Boys arguably have the toughest run in of those around them.

They face a trip to fifth-placed Peterborough United on Saturday before the huge clash against Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday night, with the Tykes having won their last eight consecutive games on their own patch.

Kieran McKenna's side will be strong favourites to beat Exeter at Portman Road in the penultimate game, before travelling to Highbury Stadium to take on a Fleetwood side who have been a tough nut to crack for the division's top teams this season.

Barnsley

Remaining fixtures: Oxford United (H), Ipswich Town (H), Milton Keynes Dons (A), Peterborough United (H)

The Tykes have a relatively mixed set of fixtures before the end of the campaign.

They will be confident of securing three points on Saturday against a relegation-threatened Oxford side who have not won in their last 16 games, which would put them in an excellent position ahead of the visit of the Tractor Boys.

Duff's men then travel to face an MK Dons side with one of the division's worst home records before hosting Posh in a game which could be decisive for both teams.