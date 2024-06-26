Local rivals Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will play in the same division for the first time in five years next season.

The Blades are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League, and manager Chris Wilder will be hoping to lead them to an immediate return to the top flight.

It was an incredibly disappointing season for United in which they won just three games and accumulated a total of 16 points, while the 104 goals they conceded is the most of any team in Premier League history.

The Blades will start next season on -2 points, and Wilder is facing a big rebuilding job this summer, but the uncertainty over a potential takeover of the club is making it tough for him to do business, so it could be another challenging campaign at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday secured survival in the Championship last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl after he replaced Xisco Munoz in October.

The Owls sat bottom of the table with just three points to their name when Rohl arrived, but after an excellent second half of the season, they achieved safety on the final day of the campaign with a 2-0 win at Sunderland.

There is plenty of optimism among Wednesday supporters that it could be a much-improved season this time around after Rohl signed a new long-term contract, and it has been a busy start to the summer at the club, with Ben Hamer, Max Lowe and Yan Valery all making the move to Hillsborough.

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Championship season were released on Wednesday morning, and we looked at how United and Wednesday's first five games compare.

Sheffield United's first five fixtures

Sheffield United's first five Championship fixtures of the 2024-25 season Friday 9th August Preston North End (A) Saturday 17th August Queens Park Rangers (H) Saturday 24th August Norwich City (A) Saturday 31st August Watford (H) Saturday 14th September Hull City (A)

The Blades get their season underway with a live televised fixture against Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday 9th August.

United's first home game is against Queens Park Rangers the following weekend, and after winning just two games on their own patch last season, they will be keen to make Bramall Lane a fortress again.

Wilder's men will then make the trip to face Norwich City at Carrow Road before hosting Watford in the final game before the international break, and they will take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium when the action resumes in September.

Sheffield Wednesday's first five fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday's first five Championship fixtures of the 2024-25 season Sunday 11th August Plymouth Argyle (H) Saturday 17th August Sunderland (A) Saturday 24th August Leeds United (H) Saturday 31st August Millwall (A) Saturday 14th September Queens Park Rangers (H)

Wednesday will also be on television on the opening weekend of the season when they face Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on Sunday 11th August.

The Owls will then take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light the following weekend, and that fixture will bring back positive memories for Wednesday supporters after they secured survival against the Black Cats last season.

Rohl's side entertain Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Hillsborough before making the trip to face Millwall at The Den in their final game before the international break, and they will host Queens Park Rangers in their first match of September.

Sheffield United have a tougher start than Sheffield Wednesday

Both sides have some tricky fixtures in their opening five games, but the Blades arguably have the more difficult start.

With plenty of work to do in the transfer market this summer, United may have to field a makeshift team in the early weeks of the season, and that will not be ideal as they face a number of potential promotion contenders.

Preston endured a tough end to last season, but they were in and around the play-off places for much of the campaign, while Norwich and Hull finished sixth and seventh respectively, and all three will be aiming to challenge for promotion next term.

QPR will not be an easy game for the Blades after their outstanding form under Marti Cifuentes in the second half of last season, while Watford will be determined to make a strong start as Tom Cleverley begins life as permanent head coach of the Hornets.

Wednesday face two teams under new management in their first two games as they take on Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle and Regis Le Bris' Sunderland, and while that presents a challenge for Rohl, it could be a good opportunity to get off to a positive start.

The game against Leeds will be difficult for the Owls, and Millwall and QPR will also be tough tests, but Rohl's men will be confident that they will be more competitive next season.

After a five-year absence, United and Wednesday supporters will be relishing the return of the Steel City derby next season.

However, the last three meetings between the teams have ended 0-0, so both sets of fans will be hoping for more entertainment in the two upcoming fixtures as they look to secure local bragging rights.

The Owls will host the Blades at Hillsborough on Saturday 9th November, and the reverse fixture will take place at Bramall Lane on Saturday 15th March, with both games scheduled for a 3pm kick-off.

However, as is usually the case, the date and time for both fixtures is likely to be changed, and it seems certain that they will be picked for television coverage.