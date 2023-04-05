Reading have dropped to 20th after their six-point deduction for failing to meet the terms of an EFL-agreed business plan was confirmed yesterday.

If they weren't already, they're now certainly in a relegation battle as they sit just a point above the bottom three with seven games left of the 2022/23 campaign.

Paul Ince and co. now face the fight for their Championship status that many tipped them to ahead of the season and things are heating up down the bottom.

The final weeks of the season are going to decide which teams are playing in the second tier next season and who will be heading to League One.

What are Reading's remaining fixtures?

Reading's remaining seven games are: Birmingham City (H), Preston North End (A), Burnley (H), Luton Town (H), Coventry City (A), Wigan Athletic (A), Huddersfield Town (H).

Getting anything against the Championship leaders will be tough while they may struggle against play-off hopefuls Preston, Luton and Coventry as well. That makes the games against 16th-placed Birmingham and relegation rivals Wigan and Huddersfield vital.

Do Reading have a harder run-in than Huddersfield, Rotherham, and Blackpool?

Huddersfield's remaining seven games are: Watford (A), Blackburn Rovers (H), Swansea City (A), Sunderland (A), Cardiff City (A), Sheffield United (H), Reading (H).

Rotherham United's remaining eight games are: West Bromwich Albion (H), Norwich City (A), Luton (H), Burnley (H), Bristol City (A), Cardiff City (H), Middlesbrough (H), and Wigan (A).

Blackpool's remaining seven games are: Cardiff (H), Luton (A), Wigan (H), West Brom (H), Birmingham (A), Millwall (H), and Norwich (A).

According to SoccerStats Championship run-in analysis, which is based on average home and away points per game of their upcoming opponents, Reading (1.37) have the easiest run-in.

Rotherham (1.38) have the second easiest, followed by Huddersfield (1.40) and Blackpool (1.42).

Should Reading fans be worried about relegation?

If it wasn't already, relegation has to be a serious concern now for the Royals.

They're just a point above the bottom three and have been in poor form of late - taking only two points from their last six Championship games.

That's made all the more worrying given Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic have picked up some impressive results recently.

Ince needs to make sure that the points deduction doesn't have a disastrous impact on morale. He led Reading to safety last season and he now must do so again.