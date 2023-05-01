Reading are running out of time in their quest to seal Championship survival.

Currently sitting in 22nd place, the Royals not only have work to do as they look to remain in the second tier, but they will also have to rely on results elsewhere going their way.

This is a sad predicament for them to be in considering they were in the top half of the division during the early stages of the campaign and looked reasonably comfortable for a large chunk of the season before being dragged into the relegation battle.

Their six-point deduction hasn't helped matters, but neither has their form in 2023 with Paul Ince unable to get a tune out of the Berkshire outfit and interim boss Hunt failing to get points on the board as well.

Relegation to League One would be devastating for their supporters considering they haven't been in the third tier since 2002 - and had been well run under former owner Sir John Madejski.

Since his departure, the Royals haven't been able to get themselves back to the top flight and since Dai Yongge has come in, their decline has been accelerated.

With all eyes on their final fixture, we take a look at who the Royals and fellow relegation candidates Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have to face.

Reading (Huddersfield Town A)

Currently sitting in 22nd place, the Royals have played 45 league games and won 44 points in the process.

A victory is required against Huddersfield if the Royals want to stay up - but they haven't managed to win a game since February and have struggled to keep clean sheets.

With this in mind, it looks as though they will be relegated, having failed to win all three points against Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Rotherham United (Middlesbrough H, Wigan Athletic A)

Their defeat against Cardiff City last week was a real blow for them - because they would have seen this as a good opportunity to secure their safety.

However, they are still above the dotted line in 21st place, have won 46 points (two more than Reading) and have a game in hand over the Royals.

Middlesbrough will be an extremely tough opponent this evening - but Michael Carrick's men have already sealed their place in the play-offs and don't need a win as much as the Millers.

If they can get a draw from tonight's clash, that will all but seal their safety considering they have a much better goal difference than Reading.

And even if they can't get anything from that game, they will see Wigan as a beatable opponent, especially with the Latics already relegated.

Huddersfield Town (Sheffield United H, Reading H)

After yesterday's victory at Cardiff, they are now on 47 points and are on the verge of sealing their safety.

Also having a game in hand against Sheffield United, who don't have anything to play for, a draw against the Blades would be enough to see them survive.

In terms of goal difference, they are only two goals better off than the Royals, so they will be looking to avoid a heavy defeat going into the final game of the season against Hunt's men.

If they lose against Paul Heckingbottom's side, that will set up a huge final day at the John Smith's Stadium. But even if they do lose against the Blades, you would back them to beat the Royals at home.