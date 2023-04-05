It has been a disappointing and difficult season for Oxford United.

Will Oxford United survive in League One?

The U’s find themselves 20th in the League One table with just eight games remaining in the season.

It has been a big drop-off for the club given they finished 8th in 2021-22 under Karl Robinson.

Liam Manning has arrived as manager in recent weeks and has overseen two draws in his opening two games, with these two points helping to open up a three point gap to the relegation zone.

Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Cambridge United are all within a reachable distance from Oxford, meaning their place in the third tier is far from secure as we come into the closing stages of the campaign.

Here we take a look at how the team’s remaining fixtures compare with MK Dons and Burton Albion, who sit just two and four points ahead of Manning’s side respectively…

Oxford United

The U’s begin their final eight games with a tough test at home to promotion chasing Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls looking to turn around their current poor run of form.

A visit to 17th place Port Vale is followed up with the visit of Bolton Wanderers on 15 April.

Fixtures with Portsmouth (9th), Barnsley (4th), Cheltenham Town (16th) and Forest Green Rovers (24th) close out April.

Oxford end the season with a home clash against relegation rivals Accrington Stanley, which could be the decisive game in determining who survives in League One.

MK Dons

Manning’s former side MK Dons have just seven games remaining this season, the first of which comes against Portsmouth this Friday.

Further April clashes include an away trip to Derby County (7th), Cheltenham Town, Charlton Athletic (12th), Fleetwood Town (13th) and Barnsley.

The Dons finish the season away to fellow relegation rivals Burton Albion, with both sides hoping to have their League One status secure before the 7 May meeting.

Burton Albion

Burton have the most games left to play of these three sides, with nine to go.

Similar fixtures to their rivals are to come, with Barnsley at home first up on Friday.

That begins a gruelling April schedule that sees Albion take on Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers (5th), Derby, Lincoln City (14th) and Plymouth Argyle (2nd).

Burton end the season with two home fixtures against Cambridge United (23rd) and MK Dons, which could prove to be two relegation six-pointers based on the current league standings.