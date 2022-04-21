How do Nottingham Forest’s attendances this season compare to Derby County?

Nottingham Forest and Derby have a local rivalry that goes back a long time but this season has proven to be their last in the same division for at least a year.

The two sides have had seasons of polar opposites with Forest looking towards the Premier League as they currently occupy a play-off spot.

Meanwhile Derby had their relegation confirmed last weekend and despite doing well to earn 31 points after starting on a -21 points deduction, have not been able to save themselves.

With that in mind, here we take a look at both club’s home attendances this year using Football Web Pages to see how they compare.

Average attendance:

Nottingham Forest’s average attendance for this season is 27,068 putting them second highest in the league after Sheffield United.

With a ground capacity of 30,445, we can see that Forest’s ground has been mostly full this season.

In comparison Derby’s average attendance this season is 22,718 putting them third highest just one place behind their rivals.

The capacity of Pride Park is 33,597 so we can see that Forest are filling out more of their ground but it’s still an impressive effort from Derby given what they have faced this season.

Highest attendance:

Forest’s highest attendance for a game this season was their recent 2-0 victory against Birmingham City which attracted 29,293 fans.

Given the fact they are in good form and looking likely to make the play-offs, there is a high chance that this figure could be broken by Forest in their final games of the season.

Derby’s highest attendance this season came at the start of 2022 in a game against Birmingham City.

The game attracted 32,211 fans meaning Pride Park was nearly full to watch the game that finished 2-2.

Given Birmingham have struggled also this season, Derby may have felt they had a chance in this game.

Lowest attendance:

Forest’s lowest attendance this year was 23,830 towards the start of the season against Middlesbrough in a game which they lost 2-0.

However, this is still a fairly high attendance and shows us how their success has encouraged fans this year.

The Rams’ lowest attendance this year was towards the start of the season in a game that ended up being a 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough.

The game attracted on 16,123 fans which is fairly low even compared to their average for this season.

Attendance vs each other:

When Nottingham Forest welcomed Derby County there was 29,256 fans present making it just miss out on being their highest attendance of the season.

No doubt Forest fans will have gone into the game feeling confident and they come out victorious with a 2-1 win.

For the game against Forest at their own ground, Derby attracted a crowd of 22,991 which isn’t one of their biggest crowds this season interestingly but the game finished 1-1 so more fans may have regretted not turning out for that one.

Looking at the statistics, Forest have clearly had the better attendances this year but that could only have been expected given how different their seasons have been and the Forest fans have been able to watch a lot of success.

Given Derby’s poor season, to still have the third highest average attendance in the league is a credit to them.